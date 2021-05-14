Today’s Stock Exchange: Dow, S&P Live Updates for May. 14, 2021





Stocks in Asia are expected to rebound after US benchmarks halted a three-day decline as investors migrate to the value of growth companies as signs of a strengthening labor market dampened inflation fears. Futures peaked higher in Japan, Hong Kong and Australia. Investors will follow the opening of China after the MSCI Inc. index covering the country’s stocks fell into bearish territory. US contracts fluctuated after gains in major benchmarks overnight. Industrials and financials outperformed, while energy producers joined an oil slump. Tesla Inc. fell after CEO Elon Musk said theCar manufacturer suspends purchases using Bitcoin for environmental reasons. Bitcoin has reduced some of the losses sparked by Musk’s comments, but remains under pressure, trading below $ 50,000. Coinbase Global Inc. fluctuated late in the session, with the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange reporting lower than Wall Street estimates. Markets appear to have recovered from an episode of volatility following an unexpected rise in the consumer price index in the United States. The latest data has bolstered inflationary pressures, with producer prices beating expectations, but a drop in jobless claims has boosted sentiment. Fed Governor Christopher Waller reiterated the central bank’s view that economic reopening causes a temporary surge in price pressures, although they may last until 2022. “We are seeing 10-year yields increasing, we are seeing inflation expectations increasing, but as long as the underlying economic environment is still doing well, it should fuel this value trade in general,” Lori Calvasina, Head of RBC Capital Markets equity strategy, said on Bloomberg TV. “We’re going to have some interesting days, but the track is there from an economic point of view for this rotation to continue.” Treasuries rebounded from the weakness of the previous session, with the 10-year yield falling to 1.66% despite a lackluster 30-year bond auction. The Federal Reserve tweaked its buying plan to focus more on longer-term Treasuries, while leaving the monthly total of $ 80 billion unchanged. Meanwhile, concerns about a possible withdrawal of Fed support stalled the rally basic products. Oil fell the most in more than a month as rising inflation fears raise the specter of a less accommodating central bank. Goldman’s Katie Koch on Tech Stocks: “The Future is on the Selling.” For more market updates, check out the MLIV Blog. Here are some of the main movements in the markets: Stocks S&P 500 contracts climbed 0.1% at 8:18 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 1.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures were stable. The index rose 0.8%

Japanese Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.7%

Australian S & P / ASX 200 futures soar 0.7%

Hong Kong Hang Seng futures rose 0.7% earlier Currencies Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index is stable

The euro was at $ 1.2079

The British pound was trading at $ 1.4049

The Japanese yen was at 109.48 per dollar Obligations The yield on 10-year treasury bills fell three basis points to 1.66%

Australia’s 10-year yield slipped two basis points to 1.80% Basic products West Texas Intermediate crude remained stable around $ 63.83 per barrel, after falling 3.4% in hours in the US

Gold futures have traded at $ 1,825.77 an ounce – With the help of Vildana Hajric and Kamaron Leach Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos