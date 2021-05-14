Bank of England’s Bailey says there could be a case for digital currency





A person walks past the Bank of England, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain November 5, 2020. REUTERS / John Sibley / File Photo

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said there could be a role for a state-backed digital currency in Britain, although there would be broad implications ranging from fixing interest rate for privacy protection. “We may end up with a digital currency. It’s a few years away for now,” Bailey said at a public event hosted by the BoE. The use of liquidity was declining, but the creation of a central bank-backed currency would have significant impacts on the financial system and beyond, Bailey said. “Security is a problem for us. Privacy is a big problem, a very big problem,” he said. Facebook’s plans for a digital currency “have set off a lot of alarm bells” over access to information, Bailey said. Earlier Thursday, Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said he saw good reasons for a BoE digital currency. In April, UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak asked the BoE and other regulators to examine the case for creating a central bank digital currency to meet the challenge of cryptocurrencies such than bitcoin. In his question-and-answer session on Thursday, Bailey also said the factors driving inflation up are unlikely to persist, but that the BoE will be monitoring the situation very closely. “The very big question is, ‘Is (higher inflation) going to persist or not? “Our point is that based on what we’re seeing so far, we don’t think that’s the case,” Bailey said. “We think there is reason to believe that the economy will start to rebound this year, but it cannot be sustained at this level of growth,” he said. “But we are watching this very closely … Yesterday we had a very high inflation number in the United States” Asked about Britain’s attempts to secure a post-Brexit financial services deal with the European Union, Bailey said there was currently no prospect of an ‘equivalency’ deal rules for the sector. He reiterated that London should not try to get such a deal at all costs. “There is no lack of goodwill,” Bailey said. “But if this problem is not solved, I am afraid that we will learn to live without equivalence, it is reality.” Officials in the UK financial services industry say they do not expect to gain access to EU markets for the foreseeable future. Read more Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos