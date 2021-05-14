Comal County to End Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics as Doses Become Widely Available





Hannah Sullivan, a student at Galen College of Nursing, holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. (Lauren Canterberry / Community Impact Journal)

As coronavirus vaccines have become more widely available and appointments more accessible, Comal County will no longer host mass vaccination clinics at the New Braunfels Civic / Convention Center. The last mass vaccination clinic for the first doses will be on Wednesday May 19 and the last second dose clinic will be on Tuesday June 15. Both clinics will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Braunfels Civic / Convention Center, 375 S. Castell Ave. Following the end of the clinics, the health service will continue to offer vaccines against the coronavirus by appointment. The Comal County Public Health Department has so far held 23 immunization clinics that started in January and have administered more than 33,000 first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine, according to the county. There are 50 providers in Comal County now administering COVID-19 vaccines, so we no longer have thousands of people waiting to be vaccinated, Comal County Judge Sherman Krause said in a statement. This allows us to begin the transition away from mass clinics and shift vaccination efforts back to our public health department. Providers in Comal County have administered more than 109,600 doses of the vaccine since December, according to the State Health Services Department, and 39.85% of residents over 16 have been fully immunized as of May 13. Following FDA clearance for the use of the Pfizer vaccine in children between the ages of 12 and 15, the county will begin requesting doses of the Pfizer vaccine to be administered to children. Residents interested in receiving a vaccine or registering a child for a vaccine can visit the county website or call 830-221-1150 to book an appointment.







