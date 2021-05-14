Is it worth trading in over-the-counter markets?

This is just one of the stories in our Ive Always Wondered series, where we tackle all your questions about the business world, regardless of its size. Have you ever wondered if recyclingworth it? Or how store brandsstack againstbrand name? Discover more of the serieshere.

Auditor Jeremy P. from Oakland, Calif., Asks:

Can you explain what over-the-counter markets are and how a small New Jersey delicatessen was listed on one of them? See here. I know OTC markets are where major stocks end up when they are delisted, but are OTC IPOs for small businesses a thing? Is there a reason why more regular mom and pop stores shouldn’t try to sign up for the public market and try to hit a $ 100 million market cap like this grocery store?

Hometown International, a company with only one New Jersey-based deli, reached a market capitalization of over $ 100 million in April, despite posting sales of around $ 36,000 in the past two years.

The company gained attention after hedge fund manager David Einhorn reported its unusually high valuation in a letter to clients. The pastrami must be amazing, wrote Einhorn.

The stock price in hometowns rose from $ 1.25 in 2019 to over $ 13 at the start of this year.

CNBC and the Financial Times, among others, have chronicled the Hometown saga, noting that a high school wrestling coach and director is the CEO of the company; Duke and Vanderbilt arrive at have large quantities of stock in the society; that he has ties to people who have criminal convictions; and it’s arguably the most widely held in part by a Hong Kong-based hedge fund.

It’s kinda like how you do on craigslist

The over-the-counter market allows the parties to directly exchange financial securities between themselves.

Maybe I’m calling people, I’m looking for someone who will be interested in the asset I want to sell. Then I may need to negotiate the price directly, said Batchimeg Sambalaibat, assistant professor of finance at Indiana University. It’s kind of like the way you go to Craigslist and try to find someone willing to buy an old sofa that you want to sell.

Michael K. Molitor, a business and securities lawyer and professor of law at Western Michigan University, said over-the-counter markets tend to have smaller and less traded companies than national stock exchanges. . Businesses don’t have to meet the same strict requirements.

According to Financial Times reports, Maso Capital, the aforementioned Hong Kong-based hedge fund, viewed Hometown International as a special purpose mini-acquisition company and wanted to use it to target companies valued between $ 300 million and $ 600 million. .

A PSPC, which is already public, functions like a cash shell; its objective is to merge with a company which itself wishes to go public, which allows this company to register without going through the difficulty of an initial public offering.

But a regular PSPC process can cost millions of dollars in administration costs. Maso Capitals co-chief investment officer Manoj Jain told the Financial Times that Hometown Internationals’ OTC structure is more flexible, giving it more time to find a focus and better economic improvement. Jain added that with the right company, Hometown would be able to list on NASDAQ.

In short, Maso was not interested in the company for its deli potential, said Pierre-Olivier Weill, professor of economics at the University of California at Los Angeles.

Shaking logic

Richard Cazier, assistant professor of accounting at the University of North Texas, said that when you think of a normal stock that trades on the stock exchange, the price is agreed upon by many buyers and sellers who trade that stock.

In over-the-counter markets, Cazier said, the stock price can deviate a lot from its fundamental value because there isn’t a lot of trading activity.

Cazier came up with this analogy: imagine a kid with a lemonade stand, with a million cups of lemonade to sell. The only person the child can get to buy his lemonade is his grandmother. Let’s say grandma buys 10 cups of lemonade for $ 5 a cup.

If we want to gauge how they rate these OTC companies, you’d say it’s $ 5 per cup times a million cups, that’s a $ 5 million business, Cazier said.

This same unstable logic was used to arrive at a market cap of $ 100 million from Hometown International. He is someone who engages in special trades for reasons that have nothing to do with the core value of the company, Cazier said.

People buy these shares not because they are really worth so much at a fundamental level, but because maybe a special arrangement between related parties is going on, and someone has agreed to buy the shares at a price. that does not reflect the value, Cazier added.

Less than a week after being singled out by the analyst who commented on the pastrami, Hometown was removed from the list because, according to the general manager of the OTC platform, disobey the rules. He disavowed the price of his action in a subsequent filing with the SEC.

Are OTC IPOs for Small Businesses a Thing?

The answer to that is no. In an initial public offering, a company issues new shares to the general public, publicly, whereas: The over-the-counter market is essentially like resale, after-sale, said Western Michigan’s Molitor University. Someone owns the shares and sells them to someone who wants to buy them.

The case of Hometown International is deeply unusual that trading on an OTC exchange does not make sense for your average small independent business. There are onerous reporting requirements and significant costs; to list on the platform used by Hometown a company must pay a fee of $ 14,000.

I think that would likely put off a lot of family businesses, said Weill, who added that the best way for a small business to raise money would probably be through their bank.

Studies have shown that OTC stocks are subject to market manipulation and rarely turn into large companies or do it on other exchanges.