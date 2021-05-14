Today’s stock market: Thursday’s rally was not perfect but blocked the landing





It was all a fake. On Thursday morning, a pair of reports confirmed the same inflation concerns as yesterday’s Consumer Price Index report and stocks zigzagged throughout the day before ending broadly higher. The Labor Ministry reported that April’s producer price index (PPI) reading jumped 0.6% month-over-month to eclipse expectations; Year over year, it increased 6.2%, marking the fastest increase in wholesale prices since data tracking began in 2010. “Given the recent increases in commodity prices, imported inflation, and the tailwind of past dollar depreciation, we expect input costs fueling domestic producer prices to exert pressure on the market. PPI rise over the next few months, “said Pooja Sriram, Barclays economist. “We believe the continued acceleration in import and producer prices is consistent with our view that the commodity CPI will remain high this year and continue to surpass its historic trend of the past three decades.” Meanwhile, unemployment benefit claims for the week ended May 8 hit a pandemic-era low of 473,000 from 507,000 and better than the expected 490,000. Michael Reinking, senior market strategist for the New York Stock Exchange, highlighted other factors in favor of the markets, including interest rates that did not rise after the data was released, as well as movements in the market. decline in commodity markets. Sign up for Kiplinger’s free weekly investing email newsletter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations and other investing advice. If there is a follow-up, it will help alleviate some of the inflation concerns, he says. the Nasdaq Composite (+ 0.7% at 13,124) broke a three-day slippage dramatically, its early-day rally dropping into negative territory by mid-afternoon before returning to close. the Dow Jones Industrial Average (+ 1.3% to 34,021) and S&P 500 (+ 1.2% to 4,112) faded quickly to finish solidly higher. Other stock market action today: The little cap Russell 2000 was pummeled 3.3% to close at 2,135.

Meme actions were once again a major focus today, with AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC, + 23.7%) soared after the movie theater operator said it raised around $ 428 million by selling 43 million shares at an average price of $ 9.98 each. And it is possible that the magnitude of pop today is due to short press; Twitter users certainly thought so, given that # AMCSqueeze is all the rage today. The "YOLO" trade also spread to the original Reddit, with GameStop (GME, + 13.6%) obtaining a solid AMC halo.

You're here (TSLA, -3.1%) slipped after CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the electric car maker would no longer accept Bitcoin as payment for vehicles, due to the "rapid and increasing use of fossil fuels" used in cryptocurrency mining. Musk also said that TSLA will not sell any Bitcoin until it moves until a more environmentally friendly mining alternative is found. The news trailed on Bitcoin, which fell 10.9% to $ 48,622.70. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; prices shown here are from 4 p.m. on each trading day.)

U.S. crude oil futures came back to earth, down 3.4% to $ 63.82 a barrel.

Gold futures managed to scrape a 0.1% gain to $ 1,824.00 an ounce.

managed to scrape a 0.1% gain to $ 1,824.00 an ounce. theCBOE Volatility Index (VIX) retreated, falling 15.6% to 23.29. Discounts on the horizon? A little light through the trees? Absolutely. Out of the woods? Let’s wait and see. David Keller, chief market strategist at StockCharts.com, said of recent market movements: “Weak technology and discretionary consumer names here suggest a higher likelihood of further decline. “If the S&P 500 breaks its 50-day moving average (an important chart metric measuring the average price of the past 50 days), currently around 4055, I would expect at least an additional 5% drop, which would make lower the benchmark. to its low at the end of March. “ If there is is no more uproar to come, there are many ways to prepare for it. In some cases, it makes sense to get rid of higher risk securities as volatility tends to punish the most. blow of stock market losses. But some investors see themselves as optimistic opportunists, seeing short-term discounts as a chance to grab new positions or double what they got. And what better place to start than the Nasdaq, which is underperforming this year and could have more pain ahead? If you decide to buy the high-tech index, consider starting with our list of the top picks from the Nasdaq right now, a group of 11 stocks that looks like a different world than what Wall Street favored a few months ago. barely.







