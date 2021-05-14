Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III announces the





Kansas City, MO, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE: NGC.U) (the Company) today announced that effective March 14, 2021, holders of units sold in the IPO companies may elect to trade the ordinary shares separately. of the Company and the warrants included in the units. No split warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will be traded. The Common Shares and the separate Warrants will trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbols NGC and NGC.W, respectively. These non-segregated units will continue to trade on the NYSE under the symbol NGC.U. Unitholders should instruct their brokers to contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the Units into common stock and warrants. The Company is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, a capital stock exchange, an acquisition of assets, a purchase of shares, a reorganization or a similar business combination with one or more companies. . While the Company may seize an acquisition opportunity in any business or industry, it intends to focus on opportunities whose business model demonstrates clear sustainability commitments and strong alignment with environmental, social and governance principles. The units were initially offered by the company as part of a subscribed offering. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and TD Securities (USA) LLC acted as joint bookkeepers for the Offer. The offer was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus can be obtained from: Morgan Stanley, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, New York 10001, Attn .: Equity Syndicate (fax number: (212) 214-5918); TD Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Equity Capital Markets, 1 Vanderbilt Avenue, New York, NY 10017, or by email at [email protected] A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the SEC on March 23, 2021. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor any sale of these securities in no state. or a jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements, including with respect to the initial public offering and the companies’ search for an initial business combination. There can be no assurance that the above mentioned offer or the Company’s initial business combination will be completed on the terms described, or not at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the company’s registration statement for the offer filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this posting, except as required by law. Contact Investor Relations

[email protected]

816-514-0324

