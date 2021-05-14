Stampli investment; Glantus News; etc.





Adobe Stock



Stampli, an accounts payable automation (AP) provider, has secured a $ 50 million funding round, according to the PYMNTS.com website. Insight Partners led the arrangement. The Stampli AP automation system manages the end-to-end invoice workflow by consolidating invoice communications, paperwork and history in one place. It provides a collaborative workspace for AP staff in addition to approvers, PYMNTS.com said. This latest round of funding brings total funding to over $ 87 million for Stampli, which started in Israel and also operates out of Mountain View, California. How do you find the right procurement technology and supplier for your business? Spend Matters’ new 5-step procurement technology buying guide can help you with how-to documents, checklist templates, and other tips. “The $ 50 million increase confirms the enthusiasm and growth surrounding the AP automation market, which includes B2B payments,” said Jason Busch, founder of Spend Matters. For many, AP is a horse of Trojan to make payments, but generally for businesses over $ 25 million to $ 50 million in revenue, automating the AP process alone has significant value. Stampli focuses on small businesses within the SME space compared to those covered by Spend Matters SolutionMap for AP Automation, but we hope to cover it in the future. “The start-up nation (Israel) has become the testing ground for SaaS start-ups and emerging technologies in access point automation and B2B connectivity, said Busch. The $ 50 million increase Stampli follows Tipalti’s rise (and recent acquisition). Tipalti also started in Israel. Additionally, Israel is home to Nipendo, another specialist in B2B connectivity (a best-kept secret). As these types of tech companies mature, they usually move their headquarters to the United States, but the seed of innovation in Israel in that market is clearly noticeable. “ Sustainability Consortium report finds manufacturing sustainability scores improving The Sustainability Consortium (TSC) released its THESIS assessment of product manufacturers, showing that sustainability improved by 38% between 2016 and 2020. The scores indicate that performance even improved in 2020, showing that companies continue to seek improvements in sustainability despite the challenges of the global pandemic. In a press release announcing the report, TSC said it has evaluated more than 1,700 manufacturers representing more than $ 900 billion in consumer product sales. TSC examined product and supply chain sustainability using TSC’s THESIS index. Over the years, TSC has found improvements in: carbon and climate

use of water

air quality

worker health and safety

manage biodiversity by sourcing TSC Managing Director Euan Murray said in the press release: Creating resilient, net zero, circular and sustainable products and supply chains has never been more critical. And despite the headwinds of 2020, businesses continue to grow. The THESIS data we share in this report shows continuous improvements in supply chain transparency and sustainability. The results are better than they have ever been. Automation provider AP Glantus receives $ 14 million and is listed on the London Stock Exchange Glantus, a provider of PA automation solutions, announced a $ 14 million round of funding and entry to the London Stock Exchange AIM market. The Glantus technology platform overlays existing data systems while transforming and analyzing data to improve financial automation. Check out our PRO analyst coverage here: Glantus: Provider Analysis Solution Overview for Access Point Automation, Roadmap, Glantus Competitors, Technology Selection Tips, Strengths / Weaknesses When admitted to the London Stock Exchange, its market capitalization will be around $ 52 million, according to a press release. We are delighted to announce the success of our fundraising and admission to AIM, said Maurice Healy, Founder and CEO of Glantus, in the press release. This is an important step in our development and constitutes an excellent platform for expansion. Based on forecasts for the growth of the Accounts Payable Automation market and an acceleration in digital business initiatives, we are uniquely positioned to capitalize on business investment in financial automation and analytics. Are you making a technological selection? Get shortlisted fast with TechMatch, the latest way to make SolutionMap vendor rankings actionable by your business.

