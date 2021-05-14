Business
Bitcoin ($ BTC USD) Cryptocurrency Price Drops As Musk Calls For Insane Power Consumption
Bitcoin was on track for a weekly drop of more than 10% afterCEO of Tesla Inc.Elon Musk doubled his attack on the token’s energy demands.
In his latest tweets, Musk said he believes “strongly” in crypto, but that “it cannot lead to a massive increase in the use of fossil fuels, especially coal. Previously, he called Bitcoin’s recent energy consumption trends “crazy”. Musk said on Wednesday that Tesla would halt car purchases using Bitcoin.
The turnaround by one of crypto’s strongest believers took investors by surprise and caused prices to fall across the board, including Bitcoin’s drop to around $ 46,000. The token reduced some of the losses and was fluctuating around $ 50,000 at 10:47 a.m. in Tokyo on Friday, helping a Bloomberg gauge of cryptocurrencies to climb by around 6%.
Musk posted a graph on Twitter from the University of Cambridge showing that Bitcoin’s electricity consumption has skyrocketed this year, extending his criticism of mining crypto for the use of fossil fuels.
“Bitcoin is also a manifestation of the value of the internet, so it stands to reason that social media and the cult of celebrity have, and will continue to have, an effect on stimulating demand,” Stephen said. Kelso, Head of Markets at ITI Capital.
Mining the tokenuses 66 times more electricity than at the end of 2015, according to a recent report from Citigroup Inc.
QuickTake: Bitcoin is hot red. Can it ever be green?
Musk reported on Wednesday that Tesla could accept other cryptocurrencies if they used less power, and said the company would not sell any of its Bitcoins. In more recent articles, he said he was working with the developers of Dogecoin to improve “the system’s transaction efficiency”, calling the effort “potentially promising.”
It is not known what motivated the Bitcoin decision. Tesla’s chief financial officer Musk and Zachary Kirkhorn did not immediately respond to an email request for comment. Kirkhorn added the tongue-in-cheek title of “Master of Coin” in March, according to a regulatory filing.
Yet Musk’s tweets raise questions about Bitcoin’s attractiveness as an investment at a time when institutional companies are increasingly vocal about climate change and environmental issues.
“Surely he would have done his due diligence before accepting Bitcoin?” said Nic Carter, Founding Partner of Castle Island Ventures, and a leader voice among advocates for Bitcoin’s energy consumption. “Very strange and confusing to see this rapid reversal.”
Tesla’s disclosure in February of a $ 1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin and plans to accept it as a form of payment were major catalysts in the crypto bull market. In the eyes of analysts, this has helped add legitimacy to the token and attract new investors.
Musk’s crypto tweets were often joking, and his attention to Dogecoin brought the joke token into the mainstream. He joked about being the “Dogefather” in the past and tweeted Tuesday: “Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?”
But his Twitter posts can be a problem for many investors, as they tend to drive down the prices of stocks and cryptocurrencies.
“The community now needs to work even harder to promote the renewable mining narrative,” said Antoni Trenchev, managing partner and co-founder of Nexo in London, a crypto lender. “The history of Bitcoin has taught us that the road to universal acceptance is not without obstacles – this one will probably be the greatest.
In the futures market, daily volume surged Thursday to the highest in nearly three months and there was a surge in open interest as Bitcoin prices slid. This is a sign that the price of the token may remain under pressure.
– With the help of Lu Wang, Dana Hull and Mark Cranfield
