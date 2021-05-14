Weyerhaeuser Company declares dividend on its common stock





SEATTLE, May 13, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Weyerhaeuser Company(NYSE: WY) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly basic cash dividend of $ 0.17 per share on the company’s common stock, payable in cash on June 18, 2021, to holders of these ordinary shares at the close of business on June 4, 2021. In the fourth quarter of 2020, Weyerhaeuser implemented a “basis plus additional variable” dividend framework. As part of this, the company plans to supplement its basic quarterly cash dividend, if any, with a variable cash return to achieve a targeted total annual return to shareholders of 75-80% of the adjusted annual funds available for distribution ( ADF adjusted). Weyerhaeuser expects this variable cash return to occur primarily through an additional cash dividend which, in general, will be declared and paid annually in the first quarter. Adjusted ADF, a non-GAAP measure, is defined by Weyerhaeuser as net cash from operations adjusted for capital expenditures and significant one-time items. ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world’s largest private owners of Timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberland in the United States and manage additional timberland under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these woodlands on a durable in accordance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2020, we generated $ 7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers around the world. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more about www.weyerhaeuser.com. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the Company’s expectations regarding the amount, timing and occurrence of future quarterly and additional cash dividends as well as the dividend framework of the society. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as “expect”, “targeted” and “will”, as well as similar words and phrases. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions, the accuracy of which is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those identified in our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as those set forth from time to time in our other public statements, reports, registration statements, prospectuses, statements. of information. and other SEC filings. It is not possible to predict or identify all of the risks and uncertainties that could affect the accuracy of our forward-looking statements and, therefore, our descriptions of these risks and uncertainties should not be considered exhaustive. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. . This press release also contains references to Adjusted ADF, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted ADF may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures with the same name or captioned from other companies due to potential inconsistencies in the way these measures are calculated. Adjusted ADF should not be viewed in isolation from our GAAP results and is not intended to represent an alternative to our GAAP results. For more information contact:

Analysts Beth tree, 206-539-4450

Media Nancy thompson, 919-861-0342 SOURCE Weyerhaeuser Company

