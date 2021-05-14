Stock markets today: lifting of mask rules, commodity collapse, offensive in Gaza

Hello and have a good Friday. Commodity prices plunge, the United States lifts mask rules for vaccinated people, and Israel braces for an assault on the ground. Here’s what moves the markets.

Material decline

A widespread drop in commodities is gripping markets, spurred by US data which has shown rising inflationary pressures and raised the specter of less accommodative monetary policy. In addition, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang made televised comments suggesting that the country may take steps to tame the rise in commodity prices in recent months. Crude oil futures fell the most in more than a month, iron ore contracts plunged, and copper also fell. Meanwhile, a cracked bridge over the Mississippi halted barge traffic – the main channel for U.S. agricultural exports – resulting in the refueling of U.S. futures contracts for corn, cotton, and soybeans.

Disabled masks

U.S. public health officials said fully vaccinated Americans could ditch their masks in most environments, even indoors or in large groups. The shift in focus signals a wide return to everyday life, and is also a bet that any increase in the spread from relaxed guidelines will not be enough to reverse the progress of vaccinations. The administration also used it as an additional incentive for vaccination. “The rule is very simple: get yourself vaccinated or wear a mask until you do,” President Joe Biden said. Also on Thursday, CureVac and GSK published the first positive data from laboratory tests of their second generation Covid-19 vaccine.

Gaza offensive

Israeli forces launched a meteoric assault on the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, sweeping aside international calls for de-escalation. Although ground troops have not entered Gaza, they are preparing for a possible incursion after four days of aerial bombardment that failed to quell the most violent militant rocket fire to date into Israel from the enclave Palestinian. Problems arose on another front after three rockets launched from Lebanon crashed into the Mediterranean off Israel’s northern coast on Wednesday evening, underlining the threat of a second battlefield with Lebanese Hezbollah militants supported by Iran.

Difficult week

Bitcoin remains on track for a weekly drop of more than 10% after Tesla’s Technoking Elon Musk doubled down on his attack on the token’s energy demand. In his latest tweets, Musk said he believes “strongly” in crypto, but that “it cannot lead to a massive increase in the use of fossil fuels, especially coal. Thursday’s skeptical voices also included Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, who said the popularity of cryptocurrencies represented a search for yield that could be a warning sign. “ Buy it if you want to, but it has no intrinsic value, ” he said.

To come up…

After a tough week on the stock market, European futures are showing a gain, following similar twists and turns in Asia and the US. With the end of the earnings season in many parts of the world, the day is calmer today; Watch for the Apple Hon Hai Precision Industry supplier report from Taiwan, which will provide insight into the health of the global electronics market. Argenx, Encavis, Merlin Properties and Sage Group are part of the profits in Europe, while in the United States, after two days of data on the evolution of the market, the focus will be on retail sales in April, which could further increase volatility. Finally, it’s time to learn more about another memecoin, as the value of the Shiba Inu coin, a Dogecoin meta joke (which itself started out as a joke), has plummeted following a giveaway. from Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin.

What we read

This is what caught our attention over the past 24 hours.

And finally, here’s what interests Cormac Mullen this morning

Regular readers will know that I write about semiconductor stocks often because they have traditionally been a leading indicator for the larger market. Well, someone in the options market is making a big leveraged bet against them. As my colleague Lu Wang noted, call options on the exchange-traded fund Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares – which pays three times the inverse return of the Philadelphia Semiconductor index – soared to 220,000 contracts as the The underlying index fell 4% on Wednesday. The 30-member chip gauge fell about 7% in May, on track for its worst month since the start of the pandemic. In the process, they fell below the uptrend in place since March of last year. This suggests more downside to come and options traders can smell blood in the water.

Cormac Mullen is a reporter and editor for Bloomberg News in Tokyo.

– With the help of Gearoid Reidy and Cormac Mullen