Singapore steps back to lockdown as virus cases rise

Singapore is reverting to lockdown conditions it last imposed a year ago, banning meals and limiting gatherings to two people, as a growing number of untraceable viral infections put pressure on one from the most prosperous places in the world to Covid containment.

For four weeks, from May 16 to June 13, the size of gatherings as well as home visitors will be reduced to a maximum of two out of five people now, working from home will be the default option and eating places will not be. can do as take-out and deliveries the health ministry said in a statement on Friday. The resurgence also puts a travel bubble with Hong Kong in doubt.

Singapore dollar prolonged its decline after the announcement of the new rules. The city’s benchmark stock index weathered Asia’s positive trend of falling to 2.6%, the most since June 15 at 1:41 p.m. local time with stocks such as Singapore Airlines Ltd. all folds up.

“A model of unrelated local community cases has emerged and persists”, statement said. “We need to act decisively to contain these risks, because a single leak could lead to an uncontrolled upsurge in cases.”

The number of new cases in the community rose to 71 last week from 48 the previous week, according to the health ministry mentionned As of Thursday, as the number of unrelated infections – the most worrying for officials as they signal undetected spread in the community – rose to 15 last week, from 7 the week before.

More than

While the numbers are far lower than ongoing epidemics in countries like the United States that are speeding up the opening, the outbreak is a major setback by Singapore standards as the city-state is one of rare “Covid paradise” which had previously almost eliminated the pathogen nationwide. These places are now struggling to find a way to reopen as their vaccination campaigns are lagging behind major Western economies.

“ Covid Zero ” havens find reopening more difficult than taming the virus

Singapore’s return to near-lockdown calls into question high-level global initiatives designed to show its control of the virus. A long-lasting air bubble with Hong Kong, set to begin on May 26, is now unlikely to unfold as planned. Singapore was also due to host the Shangri-La Dialogue early next month and the Davos-based World Economic Forum in August.

The new rules Singapore will have for next month include:

Fewer people allowed in shopping malls and showrooms

A maximum of 100 people allowed at business meetings and live performances with pre-event testing, and until 50 people without such a test

50 people without such a test Attraction operating capacity reduced by 25% compared to the current authorized capacity of 50%

Wedding receptions will not be permitted

Hong Kong travel bubble

Officials from both cities have signaled that the much-anticipated bubble, first slated for last November, would be delayed again in light of the outbreak in Singapore.

Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung told a Friday briefing that Singapore is very likely “not to meet the criteria” for the arrangements to be made; the government will make an announcement early next week on the fate of the bubble after examining local cases.

Under the terms of the deal, the travel bubble will be closed for two weeks if the seven-day moving average of the daily number of unrelated local cases exceeds five in either city. It is currently just above 2 in Singapore and close to zero in Hong Kong.

There is “a good chance” that the air transport bubble does not go as planned, Hong Kong Trade and Economic Development Secretary Edward Yau said on Friday, citing Singapore authorities. Yau said he would speak to Singapore’s new Transport Minister S. Iswaran early next week.

Employment assistance

In light of the new eating-in-place ban, the Singapore government will increase employment support subsidies for food and beverage companies and waive one-month rental for tenants of hawker and hawker stands. cafes.

It is also stepping up virus testing from May 15 and will start using rapid test kits for people with symptoms in health centers.

Thursday, the number of new local cases rose to 24, the highest since July last year. Changi Airport is now the largest cluster of Covid cases, 46 of which are linked to the airfield, raising concerns that travelers have spread the pathogen to airport staff despite strict regulations. quarantine after arrival.

The government closed airport terminals and connecting the Jewel Mall to the public for two weeks starting May 13, although it remains open to air travel. It was also test workers in facilities.

– With the help of Abhishek Vishnoi and Jinshan Hong

(Updates with Singapore stocks, dollar movement in third paragraph.)