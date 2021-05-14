GLOBAL MARKETS – Stocks rebound as Fed officials allay inflation fears





* Asian scholarships: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 * Overall performance of assets tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn * Global exchange rates tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh TOKYO, May 14 (Reuters) – Japanese equities led a rebound in Asian markets on Friday, building on the advance of Wall Street investors to appropriate stocks that would benefit most from an economic recovery. The rally halted a three-day rout for equities globally as market nervousness over accelerating U.S. inflation was assuaged by Federal Reserve officials reiterating that price pressures resulting from the reopening of the economy would be transitory. Japans Nikkei jumped 1.3%, while the largest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan gained 0.6%, Chinese blue chips only rose 0.1%, while Australia’s benchmark rose 0.7%. US stocks rose, so there is some relief in Asia, said Frank Benzimra, head of Asia equity strategy at Societe Generale in Hong Kong. However, we are certainly going to have some volatility in the short term, as markets react to the CPI and other economic indicators to get clues about the path of US monetary policy. The Fed could open the discussion on reducing its asset purchases as early as next month’s policy meeting, he said. Data from Wednesday showed that annual consumer prices in the United States have risen unexpectedly for more than a decade, prompting markets to bet on earlier political tightening and pushing stock markets down. . However, reassurance from Fed officials about the transitory nature of inflation has so far stemmed the sell-off in stocks. Among Fed overnight speakers, Governor Christopher Waller has signaled that rates will not rise until policymakers see inflation above target for a long time or excessively high inflation. . S&P 500 futures showed a further 0.3% gains as the market reopened, after the index rallied 1.2% on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day up 1.3% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.7%. The rally was led by shares of small-cap companies, chipmakers and transportation providers – companies that stand to gain as the United States emerges from the pandemic-induced recession. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields, which had climbed 7 basis points after Wednesday’s CPI print in the largest daily rise in two months, fell nearly 4 basis points overnight and little changed in Asian trade at 1.6642%. The US currency was stable against a basket of its major peers, with the dollar index consolidating around the 90.70 level for a second day on Friday, after jumping 0.6% on Wednesday. Gold traded around $ 1,824 an ounce at the end of the week, largely unchanged from the previous day, when it recovered some of Wednesday’s losses. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin rebounded to just under $ 50,000 on Friday, after dropping to a low of $ 45,700 in 2-1 / 2 months in the previous session when a media report on a regulatory investigation into The Binance crypto exchange added to the pressure from Tesla Inc chief Elon Musks to reverse his stance on accepting digital currency. A much smaller rival dogecoin jumped 20% to $ 0.52 after Musk said on Twitter that he was involved in work to improve the efficiency of token transactions. Oil prices remained weak after falling on Thursday as a recent rally came to a halt as investors turned to the coronavirus crisis in India and America’s main fuel pipeline system resumed operations. Brent crude was little changed at $ 67.02 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude edged up 0.1% to $ 63.85 per barrel. Edited by Shri Navaratnam

