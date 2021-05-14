Business
Excellent all-rounder show for Q4 lifts UPL stock
MUMBAI : UPL Ltd reported strong performance for the March quarter, primarily driven by strong sales growth in Latin America (LatAm) and India. Other geographies like Europe and the rest of the world have also seen growth accelerate. As expected, sales in India were strongly driven by favorable harvest conditions and winter planting. LatAm growth was also supported by strong volume growth thanks to the catching up of a delayed season in Brazil. The company could thus also offset the impact of the unfavorable movement of the Brazilian currency. Fourth quarter Latin America sales growth of 40% year-over-year (year-on-year) was thus encouraged, while sales in India also saw strong growth of 23% year-on-year. . Sales in Europe and the rest of the world were supported by growth of 11 to 17%. Sales in the United States, however, remained stable and growth was largely affected by supply constraints.
The overall revenues of the company could thus grow by 15% during the year during the fourth quarter. For the year as a whole, FY21 scored a decent 8% growth despite the disruption of covid.
The company also saw its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grow 31% year-over-year in the fourth quarter with margins up 170 basis points. The company said the cost synergies bode well.
The company has a history of recovery from acquisitions. Compared to guided cost synergies of $ 200 million after the acquisition of Arysta, the company reaped cost synergies worth $ 235 million after two years.
The future trade outlook remains strong, with India’s growth likely being supported by a normal monsoon. LatAm growth is already favorable. In addition, with the rise in the prices of agricultural products, the increase in farmers’ incomes must stimulate the growth of agricultural input manufacturers like UPL.
The high level of debt remained a major source of concern. The same, however, is also discussed. UPL reduced gross debt and net debt by 5,039 crore and 3,140 crore respectively. Gross debt and net debt as at March 31, 2021 were 23,774 crore and 18,922 crore, respectively. The company plans to continue reducing and achieving net indebtedness at ebitda levels below 2x in fiscal year 22. Management has guided revenue growth of 7-10% and growth of ebitda from 12 to 15% during the year.
Overall, analysts generally increase their forecast estimates, those of Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd increased its revenue, ebitda and net profit estimates by 3%, 7% and 12%, respectively, for FY22 and 3%, 8% and 13% for FY23, thanks to higher volumes , a better mix of sales and price increases.
The stock gained more than 8% on Friday. It is currently trading at around 13 times the FY22 profit estimate.
