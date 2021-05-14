Gasoline and diesel prices hit record highs. Check the latest rates in your city





After being flat for a day, gasoline and diesel prices rose again on Friday for the eighth time this month. In Delhi, the price of gasoline was increased by 29 paise while diesel by 29 paise, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers. The hike has brought gasoline prices in the nation’s capital to 92.34 while the diesel was at 82.95 Wednesday. Rates continued to climb above 100 in some towns of Madhya Pradesh and parts of Rajasthan. MP Bhopal on Wednesday earned the distinction of being the country’s first state capital to see oil pass through 100 mark. Gasoline in town now costs 100.38 per liter and diesel sells for 91.31. In Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar, gasoline costs people 103.27 in diesel 95.70. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) review fuel prices daily in accordance with international benchmark prices and exchange rates. Prices vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value added tax (VAT) and freight charges. Central and state taxes account for 60% of the retail price of gasoline and over 54% of diesel. The government of the union levies 32.90 per liter of excise on gasoline and 31.80 on diesel. Here are the prices in your city Bombay: Gasoline prices 98.65 per liter; diesel price 90.11 per liter Calcutta: Gasoline prices 92.44 per liter; diesel price 85.79 per liter Chennai: Gasoline prices 94.19 per liter; diesel price 87.90 per liter Bengaluru: Gasoline prices 95.41 per liter; diesel price 87.94 per liter Hyderabad: Gasoline prices 95.97 per liter; diesel price 90.43 per liter Thiruvananthapuram: Gasoline prices 94.14 per liter; diesel price 89.01 per liter Jaipur: Gasoline prices 99.02 per liter; diesel price 91.80 per liter Patna: Gasoline prices 94.69 per liter; diesel price 88.31 per liter Chandigarh: Gasoline prices 88.82 per liter; diesel price 82.62 per liter To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!



