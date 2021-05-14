Introducing SEC Defense Security Laws

Introduction: the role of the SEC

the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is a federal agency whose mission is to protect investors; maintain fair, orderly and efficient markets; and facilitate capital formation. Its day-to-day functions include facilitating market transactions in a way that builds public confidence, protecting investors from unscrupulous behavior that could cause them financial harm, and protecting the financial markets.

The SEC takes violations of federal securities laws very seriously. Most violations come to the attention of the SEC through advice, whistleblower complaints, or irregularities in public filings. SEC investigations and litigation can result in a variety of penalties, including restitution of illegally obtained profits, pre-judgment interest, permanent injunctions, civil penalties, loss of license, damage to reputation, and whether the department Justice is also involved, criminal penalties and imprisonment. time.

The severity of the possible penalties underscores the imperative not only to find an SEC defense lawyer experienced in federal securities laws, but also the importance of understanding what to do when the SEC investigates you. .

What is the SEC investigating?

The SEC has broad powers of investigation into behavior indicative of potential violations of federal securities laws, that is, behavior that could harm U.S. investors or the U.S. financial markets or undermine the integrity of the securities system. Free market.

SEC surveys are initially private and consist of informal interviews, reviewing data and interviewing witnesses. The investigation is carried out by its Enforcement Division which recommends to the Commission when to initiate civil or administrative proceedings and when criminal proceedings should be initiated. Most cases are resolved without a trial.

The SEC examines the following, as notable examples:

The above list is only representative of the conduct the SEC has the authority to investigate. If the case also involves criminal behavior, the SEC often coordinates its investigative efforts with the Department of Justice (DOJ) or the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

What are the warning signs of possible SEC violations?

The SEC places a high priority on being alert to red flags or warning signs of SEC violations. These warning signs include certain behaviors or conduct that suggests that the individual or company is in violation of federal securities laws. For example, the SEC and staff are constantly on the lookout for the following warning signs:

The company declares large assets but small income.

There are strange or inconsistent items in the company’s financial statements or their footnotes.

Audit reports reveal unusual problems in accounting practices.

Insiders in microcap companies own large amounts of shares.

Some requested documents are missing.

The cash flow of the business is static while the income of the business increases.

The company’s returns on investment are high with little to no risk.

The company uses unlicensed sellers or is involved in unregistered investments or offerings.

Senior management, executives or directors of the company have received unexplained bonuses or loans.

The company has seen its activities suspended.

The comparative financial statements contain variances.

Receipts or confirmations of transactions do not correspond to what has been agreed with the broker or investment advisor.

Once certain transactions have been completed and advice given, the broker or investment advisor disappears, cannot be contacted or cannot be verified.

What are the penalties for breaching the SEC?

As mentioned, the SEC takes violations of federal securities laws very seriously. SEC defense attorneys in Oberheiden, PC stress individuals and / or businesses accused of harming U.S. investors or financial markets or harming the integrity of free trade may be subject to violations under the following laws:

The Securities Act of 1933;

The 1934 Trade Law;

The 1940 Investment Advisers Act;

The 1940 Law on Investment Companies;

Dodd-Frank Act on Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection (Dodd-Frank Act);

The Corrupt and Racketeer Influenced Organizations Act (RICO); and

The Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA).

Violations of the anti-fraud provisions of the first two statutes are the most common. In general, Section 10 (b) of the Exchange Act of 1934 and rule 10b-5 made thereunder make it illegal to use manipulative and deceptive devices to defraud anyone. In addition, Section 17 (a) of the Securities Act of 1933 prohibits fraud and misrepresentation in the offering or sale of securities by defrauding or deceiving the buyer.

The SEC may also seek liability for: aiding and abetting fraudulent activity, failure to comply with registration provisions under securities law or foreign exchange law reporting requirements, or conspiracy charges.

In addition to the SEC Civil Enforcement Authority and the FBI and DOJ Criminal Enforcement Authority for Securities Law Violations, other regulatory bodies that may be involved in the investigative stages and application include the Financial Sector Regulatory Authority (FINRA), the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Individuals and businesses can also be held liable for securities law violations under state law.

The SEC is a formidable investigative body with the power to impose severe penalties and damage to your and your reputation, not to mention the significant civil fines, restitution orders and injunctions that are possible. Another reality is the ability of the SEC to coordinate its investigation with other federal agencies such as the FBI or the DOJ where criminal activity is present. Getting a federal defense attorney as soon as possible is an essential safeguard, as your attorney can immediately begin negotiating with the SEC on your behalf and preparing your personalized defense strategy. Dr Nick Oberheiden, founding lawyer of Oberheiden PC

How to Respond to an SEC Investigation

If you are the subject of an SEC investigation or believe an investigation is in the near future, it is important to take immediate action in your SEC defense. The following list provides a critical checklist to use when the SEC comes knocking on the door:

Start looking for SEC defense attorneys. Retaining the services of an attorney experienced in SEC investigations and federal defense tactics of the SEC is a critical response to an SEC investigation. Many law firms offer free initial consultations. Take this opportunity to ask questions about the SEC investigations, what they will involve, and how the attorney will prepare your SEC defense.

Consider all SEC subpoena requests. The SEC typically begins its investigations by sending subpoenas to recipients who are under investigation or who may have knowledge of the matter under investigation. In either case, full compliance with the terms of the summons will be essential. The summons may require the production of documents or testimony. Failure to comply with the summons, including any time limits indicated, could result in charges of contempt.

Think about what the SEC is asking for and what evidence you need for your SEC defense. It can sometimes be difficult to determine from the contents of the SEC subpoena whether you are the target of the investigation or a mere witness. For this reason, a good proactive step would be to start accumulating requests for documents in the summons and any other information, including the names of witnesses who might assist you in your defense to the SEC. Your attorney will know how to use this information for your defense before the SEC and can sometimes determine your status in the investigation from the contents of SEC documents and requests.

Maintain an attitude of cooperation and negotiation. It can be difficult to cooperate with the federal agency that is investigating you and seeking to lay charges against you; however, cooperation is essential. The SEC is known to reward cooperation, for example by reducing fines when individuals and businesses participate in their investigation.

Keep your case confidential. This includes not discussing the progress of your case with friends or posting information about the investigation on social media. Always remember that it is okay to tell investigative officers such as SEC staff that you prefer your lawyer to be present.

Conclusion

As one of the most important federal agencies in the United States, the mission of the SEC is to protect investors and the US financial markets from harm by promoting healthy and safe trading in the markets. Conduct below this standard could trigger a prolonged government investigation. An SEC investigation can wreak havoc on your business and reputation, resulting in significant fines, restitution orders, injunctions, loss of your license, and more. These penalties could increase dramatically if criminal activity is suspected, as other federal agencies will often be involved such as the FBI or the DOJ.

Often the hardest part is not being able to determine your role in the SEC investigation, whether they see you as the target of their investigative efforts or simply as a witness who may have knowledge of the breach. alleged. It is therefore essential for your defense to retain the services of a qualified SEC lawyer who will immediately begin to fight vigorously to protect you and your business.