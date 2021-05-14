Cryptocurrency Crime Declines But DeFi Fraud Soars: CipherTrace





Losses due to cryptocurrency theft, hacks, and fraud fell sharply in the first four months of the year, but crime in the burgeoning “decentralized finance” space hit a low. record, one report from crypto intelligence firm CipherTrace showed Thursday. DeFi apps are platforms that facilitate crypto lending outside of traditional banks, using open source code with algorithms that set rates in real time based on supply and demand. Many DeFi applications are integrated into the Ethereum blockchain. Globally, crypto-criminals fled with $ 432 million at the end of April, according to the CipherTrace report. About 56% of that, or $ 240 million, was related to DeFi, a record high. For 2020 as a whole, losses in the crypto industry due to fraud and crime amounted to $ 1.9 billion. In 2019, crypto-crime losses hit a record $ 4.5 billion. Cryptocurrencies are in the spotlight again with the prices soaring for the second largest token, ethereum, and social media darling, dogecoin. The decline in crypto crime reflects a certain maturation in the industry, as infrastructure has improved and businesses and exchanges have strengthened security systems. DeFi, however, is another story. The locked-in value – the total number of loans on DeFi platforms – was $ 86 billion on Wednesday, according to DeFi Pulse data, up about 650% from $ 11 billion in October. The surge in industry growth has attracted the wrong players, and market players have said that the rise in crime is likely to accelerate as DeFi expands further. “As retail and institutional players pour more money into the space, bad players will look to take advantage of the hype to lure people into scams and hackers will look for projects that have gone wrong. launched without performing adequate security audits, exploiting loopholes encoded in smart contracts, ”said Dave Jevans, CEO of CipherTrace, in an email response to Reuters. Losses from DeFi-related hacks have already exceeded the $ 129 million levied for all of 2020. In 2019, no DeFi losses were reported. One of the major losses in the DeFi space was the $ 80 million in funds stolen on April 19 from EasyFi Network, a DeFi project on the Polygon network, according to the CipherTrace report. EasyFi reported that a hacker stole around $ 80 million in funds from his wallet. (Report by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York edited by Alden Bentley and Matthew Lewis) The subjects

Trend fraud

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos