We need to ban Bitcoin now. Before it burns the world





The internet has done a lot of stupid things in its short lifespan. Some of them, like the name of a 200 million-boat polar research vessel, Boaty McBoatface, have been objectively brilliant. Others, like Donald Trump’s presidency and his nationwide trash fire, have been a plague on mankind. Right now Bitcoin is grappling with which side of this chasm it will fall and the omens aren’t exactly encouraging. This is why India is reportedly forging ahead with a plan to ban the ownership of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. As extreme as it sounds, it’s not a terrible idea. I’m instinctively opposed to banning anything, but, let’s be clear, Britain bans things all the time and for good reason. Were set to ban sales of gasoline and diesel cars by 2030 to help ensure the planet is not engulfed in a hellfire caused by climate change. We banned the sale of all cartridge handguns in 1997, and pyramid schemes have been illegal since 2008. What does something as seemingly harmless as Bitcoin have to do with all of this? Buckle up … Assuming you are not an extremely online person, here is the Mandatory Bitcoin Recap. In very simple terms, it is a currency that was invented in 2008, does not belong to any state or institution, and is bought and sold exclusively through the Internet. The upshot of all of this is that Bitcoin can fluctuate wildly in value, has very little regulation associated with it and Elon Musk is a huge fan. Or at least it used to be, but go for it. Teslas’s initial announcement that he would start accepting payment for his vehicles in Bitcoin earlier this year sparked a bull run for the currency which has seen its value soar to over $ 60,000 (43,000) for the entire first time and put it firmly back in the papers. Where once Bitcoin was an odd Internet curiosity, it is now legitimately a big deal, even if it does not respond to anyone and ignore the consequences of its own actions. Case in point: Bitcoin mining, the process by which transactions are legitimized and monitored, already consumes more electricity in a year than Sweden or Ukraine, according to the Center for Alternative Finance at Cambridges University. The real kicker? At the moment, only about a fifth of the electricity used in global data centers comes from renewable sources, tells me Rolf Skar, special projects manager at Greenpeace USA. And that’s not good enough.

