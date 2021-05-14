Connect with us

Business

Asian markets climb after Wall Street stops slippage

Avatar

Published

37 seconds ago

on

By


BANGKOK’s Asian shares rose on Friday after Wall Street curbed a three-day losing streak with a large stock rally propelled by big tech companies and banks.

Shares of large semiconductor manufacturers led the advance in Asia, where almost all markets opened higher.

Nikkei 225 NIK from Japan,
+ 2.32%
added 1.9% and the Kospi 180721,
+ 1.00%
in Seoul rose 0.9%, driven by gains for Samsung Electronics 005930,
+ 2.04%
and SK Hynix 000660,
+ 0.85%,
which gained 1.9% and 1.3% after announcing its intention to expand its investments in the production and development of chips.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng HSI,
+ 1.11%
advanced by 1%. The Shanghai SHCOMP Composite Index,
+ 1.77%
gained 1.2%, while the Australias S & P / ASX 200 XJO,
+ 0.45%
was 0.9% higher. Inventories increased in Taiwan Y9999,
+ 1.00%
but slipped to Singapore STI,
-2.18%.

Markets recovered as prices for major commodities such as copper, zinc and aluminum fell,inflation worrieswhich sparked sales earlier in the week.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 posted a gain of 1.2%, recouping nearly half of its loss the day before, when it experienced its biggest one-day decline since February. Despite this, the benchmark is on track for a weekly decline of 2.8%, which would be the largest since January. The other major indexes also kept pace with sharp weekly declines, despite recovering some of their losses.

The S&P 500 SPX,
+ 1.22%
gained 49.46 points to 4,112.50. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,
+ 1.29%
increased 1.3% to 34,021.45. The Nasdaq COMP,
+ 0.72%
climbed 0.7% to 13,124.99.

Investors are wondering if the rise in inflation will be something transient, as the Federal Reserve has said, or something more lasting that the Fed will need to address. The central bank has kept interest rates low to help the recovery, but there are growing concerns that it will have to shift its stance if inflation starts to get too hot.

Bond yields rose sharply this week, but retreated slightly on Thursday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury bill was 1.65% on Friday, compared to 1.70% on Wednesday.

The price of US crude oil CLM21,
+ 0.85%
lost 18 cents to $ 63.63 a barrel in e-commerce on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It fell 3.4% Thursday after the Colonial gas pipeline reopened on the East Coast on Wednesday night.

Brent BRNN21 raw,
+ 0.87%,
the international standard for prices, lost 25 cents to $ 66.80 a barrel.

The US dollar USDJPY,
-0.07%
rose to 109.60 Japanese yen from 109.46 yen Thursday night.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: