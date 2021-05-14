Asian markets climb after Wall Street stops slippage

BANGKOK’s Asian shares rose on Friday after Wall Street curbed a three-day losing streak with a large stock rally propelled by big tech companies and banks.

Shares of large semiconductor manufacturers led the advance in Asia, where almost all markets opened higher.

Nikkei 225 NIK from Japan,

+ 2.32%

added 1.9% and the Kospi 180721,

+ 1.00%

in Seoul rose 0.9%, driven by gains for Samsung Electronics 005930,

+ 2.04%

and SK Hynix 000660,

+ 0.85% ,

which gained 1.9% and 1.3% after announcing its intention to expand its investments in the production and development of chips.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng HSI,

+ 1.11%

advanced by 1%. The Shanghai SHCOMP Composite Index,

+ 1.77%

gained 1.2%, while the Australias S & P / ASX 200 XJO,

+ 0.45%

was 0.9% higher. Inventories increased in Taiwan Y9999,

+ 1.00%

but slipped to Singapore STI,

-2.18% .

Markets recovered as prices for major commodities such as copper, zinc and aluminum fell,inflation worrieswhich sparked sales earlier in the week.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 posted a gain of 1.2%, recouping nearly half of its loss the day before, when it experienced its biggest one-day decline since February. Despite this, the benchmark is on track for a weekly decline of 2.8%, which would be the largest since January. The other major indexes also kept pace with sharp weekly declines, despite recovering some of their losses.

The S&P 500 SPX,

+ 1.22%

gained 49.46 points to 4,112.50. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

+ 1.29%

increased 1.3% to 34,021.45. The Nasdaq COMP,

+ 0.72%

climbed 0.7% to 13,124.99.

Investors are wondering if the rise in inflation will be something transient, as the Federal Reserve has said, or something more lasting that the Fed will need to address. The central bank has kept interest rates low to help the recovery, but there are growing concerns that it will have to shift its stance if inflation starts to get too hot.

Bond yields rose sharply this week, but retreated slightly on Thursday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury bill was 1.65% on Friday, compared to 1.70% on Wednesday.

The price of US crude oil CLM21,

+ 0.85%

lost 18 cents to $ 63.63 a barrel in e-commerce on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It fell 3.4% Thursday after the Colonial gas pipeline reopened on the East Coast on Wednesday night.

Brent BRNN21 raw,

+ 0.87% ,

the international standard for prices, lost 25 cents to $ 66.80 a barrel.