Chip shortage to cost auto industry $ 110 billion





Detroit The semiconductor shortage is now expected to cost global automakers $ 110 billion this year, according to global consulting firm AlixPartners, up from $ 61 billion predicted by the company in January. Chip supply disruptions, including a fire at a semiconductor factory in Japan, inclement weather in Texas and a drought in Taiwan, prompted the company to increase its initial estimates, which also included loss of production. 2.2 million vehicles. The firm now expects a production loss of 3.9 million vehicles worldwide, or just over 4.5% of the vehicles manufacturers plan to build this year. “These (chip) factories are sold out,” said Dan Hearsch, general manager of the automotive and industrial division of AlixPartners. “There’s nothing to absorb shock, there’s no extra capacity, there’s no extra inventory… the whole pad has been taken off and you’re running on your knees with no cartilage. “ Auto manufacturers here and elsewhere have been battling the semiconductor shortage since the start of the year. They halted production at various factories, and even shut down some of those that make high-demand trucks. Ford Motor Co. expects to lose some 1.1 million vehicles from planned production this year, automaker Dearborn said on its earnings call. Auto maker Dearborn is forecasting a $ 2.5 billion impact on its adjusted profit for the year due to the chip shortage. General Motors Co. did not provide details on the impact of the volume. The Detroit automaker said the shortage could result in profits of $ 1.5 billion to $ 2 billion. Stellantis NV lost 11% of planned production, or around 190,000 vehicles, in the first quarter due to the microchip shortage, but did not specify further impact on volume. The transatlantic automaker has not released estimates of the financial impact of the shortage. Japanese automaker Nissan has said it plans to produce half a million fewer vehicles in 2021, CNBC reported Thursday. AlixPartners sees the situation returning to normal with fewer stoppages in the third quarter. “You’re probably going to see little bumps, a clean plant, or a downtime here and there related to that, but it won’t be 15 plants like what we have now,” Hearschs said. “It will not be generalized and global.” In the fourth quarter, the firm expects overtime will be scheduled to compensate for the losses. Hearsch said the supply constraints the industry has faced this year, from semiconductors to foam shortages, have “served as a wake-up call that automakers need to be much less confident and much more. of verification”. [email protected] Twitter: @bykaleahall

