DoorDash, AMC, Disney, Coinbase, Dogecoin: what to watch when the stock exchange opens today





Here’s what was looking before the opening bell on Friday. US equity futures have risen , pointing to gains for major indices at the end of a turbulent week in which inflation rocked the markets.

, pointing to gains for major indices at the end of a turbulent week in which inflation rocked the markets. S&P 500 futures rose 0.6%. A lead past the opening bell is still likely to leave the broad market gauge in the red for this week, its worst since the end of February. Contracts for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%. Futures on the high tech Nasdaq-100 added 1%. Read our full market overview here. What’s up Retail sales in the United States for April, at 8:30 a.m. ET, is expected to increase 0.8% from the previous month.

for April, at 8:30 a.m. ET, is expected to increase 0.8% from the previous month. Income is due by Whole Earth Brands.

by Whole Earth Brands. Inventories of American companiesfor March, at 10 a.m., is expected to rise 0.3% from a month earlier. Preliminary Index of Consumer Sentiment from the University of Michigansfor May, also scheduled for 10 a.m., is expected to drop to 90.1 from 88.3 by the end of April. Markets to watch AMC Entertainment shares jumped 5.7% pre-market, building on Thursday’s 24% rise. Reddit investors returned to it, popularizing the #AMCSqueeze hash tag, and the company also managed to cash in on the rally by finalizing a stock sale.

Dogecoin rallied more than 30% at 52 cents each after cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global announced that it would add prank cryptocurrency to its trading offerings within the next six to eight weeks. Its rebound also follows a tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk saying he is working with dogecoin developers to improve the efficiency of transactions on the network.

Coinbase shares added 3.2% pre-market after cryptocurrency exchanges profits surged in the first quarter, driven by a manic rally in bitcoin and other digital assets.

Disney fell 3.8% before marketing. The entertainment giantadded 8.7 million Disney + subscribersduring its fiscal second quarter, but its parks segment recorded an operating loss as the company grapples with an economy trying to emerge from the pandemic.

Airbnb shares slipped 0.3% pre-market after the company announcedover $ 10 billion in bookingsduring the last period, while revenues recovered from the March 2020 quarter. DoorDash shares jumped 8% before market release.missed analyst estimates.

Shares of Graphic Packaging climbed 6.9% before market. The company purchases AR Packaging from CVC Funds for $ 1.45 billion in cash. Market facts On average, US-listed IPOs in 2021, not counting blank check companies, were up 6.4% from their IPO price every Wednesday, according to the latest data available from Dealogic. .

Furniture firm Ethan Allen Interiors’ stock revenue over the past month is 56% above its five-year average, and its ticker symbol, ETH, is the same used for crypto ethereum. – burning currency, which leads some investors to confuse them.

On that day in 1997, Amazon.com went public on the Nasdaq, offering 3 million shares at an initial price of $ 18 per share. Graph of the day America’s biggest cannabis producers will be happy to see the back of one particular high: double-digit interest rates. Others in the pot industry may be feeling a bit deflated, writes Heard on the Street columnist Carol Ryan. Must read since you went to bed

