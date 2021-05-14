Southwest Airlines Expands Service With 17 Direct Flights To Hawaii, How Honolulu Airports Are Preparing





Posted: May 13, 2021

Update: May 13, 2021

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Southwest Airlines unveiled an impressive lineup of more than 17 new flights to Hawaii on Thursday, May 13. Southwest will launch direct service from Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Phoenix to the islands in June and offer significant discounts with flights starting at $ 129 one way through Friday, May 14. [Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android] The announcement comes as restrictions on COVID-19 continue to loosen across the country. In a statement, a spokesperson for the Southwest said:

“This timeline is just the completion of our initial plans for Hawaii which have been delayed by the pandemic. During the pandemic, we kept all roads within the state of Hawaii and maintained service at the five airports we serve, to help people in Hawaii with the movement of essential supplies, first responders ; then, as the Hawaii Safe Travels program began to usher in essential and compliant travel. “ Southwest Airlines Now Offers Pre-Cleared Arrival To Hawaii

Hawaiian Airlines senior vice president of revenue management Brent Overbeek said he doesn’t plan to make any changes due to Southwest’s announcement. “Having more competition isn’t really going to change our plans and our formula,” Overbeek said. “We have adjusted some prices in some markets in response to some of the promotional prices that have been put on the market today.” He added that Hawaiian Airlines was looking forward to launching service from Phoenix to Maui in the coming weeks. Hawaii Department of Transportation spokesman Jai Cunningham said they were discussing how to handle the increased traffic. “We’re ready,” Cunningham said. “It’s kind of a team effort. We work with the airlines to make sure that we kind of have gates mapped out so that we can manage the number of flights coming in. “ Hawaii’s Safe Travels program is still in effect, requiring pre-arrival COVID testing or quarantine for mainland travelers. Vaccinated transpacific travelers are not yet exempt. According to Cunningham, there are systems in place to prevent a traffic jam with passengers arriving in Hawaii. “A number of airlines are participating in PDDC, which is pre-departure document verification,” Cunningham explained. “You literally get a bracelet to show that you have provided all the correct documents. And when you get here, it lets you head straight to baggage claim. “ Here’s a look at the new Southwest Airlines flights The following flights will be available: LAS VEGAS Honolulu, Oahu nonstop (2x) June 6, 2021 $ 159 Kahului, Maui nonstop (2x) June 27, 2021 $ 159 Kona, Island of Hawaii nonstop (2x) September 7, 2021 $ 159 Lihue, Kauai nonstop (2x) September 8, 2021 $ 159 ANGELS Honolulu, Oahu nonstop June 6, 2021 $ 129 (non-stop twice a day from June 27) Kahului, Maui nonstop (3x) June 6, 2021 $ 129 Kona, Island of Hawaii nonstop June 27, 2021 $ 129 Lihue, Kauai nonstop June 27, 2021 $ 129 PHOENIX Honolulu, Oahu nonstop (2x) June 27, 2021 $ 159 Kahului, Maui nonstop June 27, 2021 $ 159 Kona, Island of Hawaii nonstop September 7, 2021 $ 159 Lihue, Kauai nonstop September 7, 2021 $ 159 SAN DIEGO Honolulu, Oahu nonstop (2x) June 6, 2021 $ 129 Kahului, Maui nonstop June 6, 2021 $ 129 (non-stop twice a day from June 27) Kona, Island of Hawaii nonstop June 27, 2021 $ 129 Lihue, Kauai nonstop June 29, 2021 $ 129 All tickets reserved during the sale must be purchased by May 14 at 6:59 p.m. HST and are valid from June 8 to November 3. For more information, click here.

