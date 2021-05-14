Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Bloomberg

Over 700 barges stuck in Mississippi River from bridge crack

(Bloomberg) – A crack in a bridge over the Mississippi River has blocked more than 700 barges, cutting off the main route for U.S. agricultural exports when the critical waterway is busiest. Transport inspects a large crack in a highway bridge spanning the river, according to the US Coast Guard. A queue has expanded to 47 ships and 771 barges, of which 430 are heading north and the rest are heading south, Petty Officer Petty Officer Carlos Galarza of 8th District said on Thursday afternoon. coast guard. , with covered barges filled with grains and soybeans floating at terminals along the Gulf of Mexico, while crude oil as well as imported steel also pass through sections of the waterway. Any prolonged outage would disrupt shipments outside the Gulf. Corn futures fell by the most licensed under CME group rules in part on speculation that exports would decline. The river is the jugular of the Midwestern export market for corn and beans, a said Colin Hulse, senior risk management consultant at StoneX. Kansas City. The length of the blockage is important. If they can’t move quickly, that’s a big deal. If this slows down or restricts movement for a longer period of time, that can also be a big deal. The shutdown along the Mississippi River is the latest calamity to rock the commodities world in recent weeks. In March, the Suez Canal was blocked by a giant container ship that stuck sideways in the vital waterway for nearly a week, crippling global shipping. And late last week, a cyberattack destroyed the largest fuel pipeline in the United States for five days, causing widespread gasoline shortages from Florida to Virginia. A long halt on the Mississippi River could still shake up the crop markets, where soybean and corn futures have hit. multi-year summits in an unfavorable climate in Latin America and a buying frenzy in China. Corn futures fell from the 40 cent, or 5.6%, exchange limit on Thursday to $ 6.7475 a bushel in Chicago. To get around the problem, traders could in theory also send supplies on. trains and diverted to ports along the US Pacific Northwest. Few grain and soybean buyers were bidding for barges north of the closed river amid uncertainty over whether vessel traffic would resume; vehicle and waterway traffic interrupting the cracks is in the trellis of Interstate 40 Hernando DeSoto Bridge, which was found during a routine inspection, According to a statement released Tuesday by the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the timing is still undetermined for the waterway to reopen, said Thursday morning department spokesperson Nichole Lawrence via email. water flow will resume under the bridge, according to Josh Spoores, analyst at CRU Group. It can cause bottlenecks, but most consumers who are already used to waiting months for supplies to ship are probably fine with some additional delays, he said. . The majority of these exports were bulk grains and bulk grain products, such as corn, soybeans, animal feed and rice. The region also supports a significant amount of edible oil exports, such as soybean and corn oils, and even attracted 13% of US water-based frozen poultry exports in 2017. ‘hypothesis that, based on past experience, the river might be partially open to I have the impression that this is not a big problem for river traffic as it will be a disturbance to short term, said Stephen Nicholson, senior grains and oilseeds analyst at Rabobank. The good news is that most fertilizers have already moved up the river and soybean exports are at their lowest. However, corn exports continue at a strong pace, so we might see a slight delay in the arrival of corn barges to New Orleans. It can be difficult for exporters to transfer a lot of volume to the rail because the unloading capacity of trains outside of the New Orleans area is limited, according to Curt Strubhar, vice president and risk management consultant at Advance Trading Inc. There aren’t many rail unloaders. south of the problem, he said, adding that port elevators in New Orleans are also not equipped to handle a significantly higher share of rail unloadings. Of the farm supplies that floated on barges north of Memphis, about 84% were corn and about 13% soybeans, according to Mike Steenhoek, executive director of the Soy Transportation Coalition, citing data from the USDA. Overall corn and soybean shipments during the week ended May 8 were 18% higher than a year ago.The Growmarks St. Louis Port agricultural cooperative, which ships corn and soybeans south of the New Orleans for export primarily to China and receives fertilizer, will likely shut down on Friday, according to Matt Lurkins, executive director of the grain companies division. Freight was already tight, Lurkins said in a telephone interview. Then that kind of sent us overboard. If the break drags on, he said, Growmark could send more grain to processors rather than loading it onto barges for export. Small volumes of crude oil and partially refined are shipped by barge on the river. as well as. In February, 2.85 million barrels were moved from the Midwest to the Gulf Coast via barges and tankers, according to government data. Steel imported on barges will be delayed as long as traffic is interrupted. About 25% of imported steel crosses at least one section of the Mississippi River, according to Wood analyst Mackenzie Cicero Machado, although he said foreign steel newly arrived to ports in New Orleans or Mobile, Alabama, could be hijacked on rail cars or trucks. The river is also a major artery for steel shipments to the United States, and delays could become a problem for southern automakers who depend on high-strength steels produced in the Midwest, he said. last? Machado said. The problem isn’t actually in the river, it’s in a bridge over the river – so maybe they’ll find a way to deal with the traffic there. (Adds Coast Guard update to second paragraph.) For more articles like this, please visit Subscribe Now to stay ahead with the most trusted source of business information.