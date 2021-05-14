Retail jar stores will soon be allowed to sell hemp products





BOSTON (SHNS) – Massachusetts cannabis retail stores are expected to be able to buy and then sell ready-to-eat hemp products in the “next few weeks” after the Cannabis Control Commission on Thursday approved new guidelines. In the state’s 2021 fiscal year budget that Governor Charlie Baker signed in December, lawmakers allowed CCC licensees to access hemp-derived products. Commissioners voted 4-0 in a meeting Thursday to approve guidelines for how hemp products should be handled in retail marijuana stores. Delivery of jars may soon be a thing in Massachusetts

“This guidance document is in many ways a statement addressed specifically to our retailers that indicates whether you want to wholesale and then sell consumer ready-to-eat hemp products to consumers, this is how you can do it.” says CCC executive director Shawn Collins said at the meeting. Products such as hemp seeds, hemp seed oil, clothing and other materials made from hemp fiber will beeligibleunder the direction, according to the state department of agricultural resources, which regulates the harvest of hemp. Hemp food products containing CBD or non-food products containing CBD that have not been approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration will not be allowed, according to MDAR. CCC guidelines direct marijuana retailers to include an insert or notification in any hemp product that says it was not manufactured under the commission’s regulatory scheme for the marijuana industry of State. CCC chairman Steven Hoffman said after Thursday’s meeting he did not have an exact date when sales would begin, but expected it to be in a few weeks. “The memo is, for the most part, finished,” he said. “There will be a few minor changes that the Executive Director requested for our authority and we gave him, but these are very minor changes. The work here is done and it should be done in a few weeks. “

