Poda announces its listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange | 2021-05-14 | Press Releases





(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire – May 14, 2021 – PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. (VS NSX : PODA. CN ) (FSE: 99L) (“Poda” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has commenced trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the “FSE”) under the following trading symbol and codes: ESF: 99 L WKN: A3CN95 ISIN: CA73044M1068 The company’s CUSIP number remains unchanged. Poda is now listed on both the Canadian Securities Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The FSE is not only the largest stock exchange in Germany, it is also considered to be one of the largest securities trading centers in the world. The Company expects that the FSE listing will provide increased liquidity and significantly expand Poda’s investor base across Europe, including Germany, Switzerland, Luxembourg and other countries where combustion-free heating products ( “HNB”) have gained considerable momentum and are positioned to substantial growth . “Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is an important milestone as it allows Poda to dramatically increase its investor base and showcase our unique HNB products to the wider European community,” said Ryan Selby, CEO, director and chairman of the board of directors. . On behalf of the board, Ryan selby CEO, Director and Chairman of the Board Poda Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. North America Toll Free: + 1-833-TRY-PODA (879-7632) Outside North America: + 1-406-TRY-PODA (879-7632) [email protected] www.podalifestyle.com ABOUT PODA LIFESTYLE Poda Lifestyle is actively involved in the global marketing of HNB smoking products, which have the potential to reduce the risks associated with combustible smoking products. The company has developed a patented HNB system that uses proprietary biodegradable single-use pods, which are both environmentally friendly and environmentally friendly. The innovative design of the company’s HNB platform prevents cross-contamination between heaters and pods, eliminating all cleaning requirements and providing users with the most convenient and most convenient potentially reduced risk smoking experience. pleasant. Poda Lifestyle’s HNB system is fully patented in Canada and is patent pending in 65 additional countries, covering over 70% of the world’s population. The company’s Poda Pods are the first and only cigarettes to have a fully closed end. This exclusive design entirely eliminates all cleaning requirements and provides a truly ashless HNB cigarette. Poda Lifestyle’s fully patented system is truly one of a kind and solves the major problem that ALL other HNB products suffer from: daily cleaning needs. The flagship of the company Beyond Burn ™ Poda Pods contain a unique tobacco-free blend of granular tea leaves infused with synthetic nicotine, which gives adult smokers a smoke-free alternative to their usual habit without sacrificing the satisfaction they are used to. Beyond Burn ™ Poda pods have been expertly designed to mimic the sensory experience of traditional smokeless, odorless and tobacco-free cigarettes. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Although Poda Lifestyle believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance on must not be placed on them because Poda Lifestyle cannot give any assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements. The statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Poda Lifestyle assumes no obligation to comment on any analyzes, expectations or statements made by third parties regarding Poda Lifestyle, its titles or its financial or operational results (if any). Poda Lifestyle disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The Canadian Stock Exchange has not reviewed and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this press release. Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.

