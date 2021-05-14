Bridgewater Place, Yorkshire’s tallest building, will float on the Stock Exchange





Bridgewater Place in Leeds will receive an IPO by its owners M7 Real Estate. M7 acquired Bridgwater Place in November for 84.5m, taking possession of the skyscrapper which offers 234,000 square feet of office space as well as 200 apartments. Register now to our Business newsletter Register now to our Business newsletter Bridgewater is 90% leased and has EY, Eversheds and DWF among its tenants. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> Actions will be offered in the building. When acquiring Bridgewater, M7 said it was aiming for an IPO on IPSX. The move follows confirmation that Mailbox REIT, of which M7 owns 70%, goes public with 84,850,000 ordinary shares issued with a par value of 10 pence each. The company raised 25,850,000 common shares from the issuance of 25,850,000 common shares at a price of 1.00 per share, or approximately 30.5 percent. of the share capital issued upon admission. Richard Croft, Executive Chairman of M7 Real Estate, said: “M7 is incredibly proud to be a part of this historic opportunity in our industry and building on this momentum we are now advancing our plans to bring Bridgewater Place House to market. in Leeds as the second IPO on IPSX in the coming months. Bridgewater Place House is another flagship regional office building in the UK, being the tallest building in Yorkshire and offering income yields supported by tenants companies such as EY and multinational law firms DWF and Eversheds. The letterbox offers long-term income streams, supported by high-level, very low-risk tenants, as well as significant revenue and valuation potential. The investment is further supported by strengthening fundamentals Birmingham market, which is attracting increasing demand from occupiers.with a number of large blue chip companies setting up shop in the city, as seen more recently with the announcement by Goldman Sachs International of its intention to open a technology center there. With an improving outlook, an expected economic recovery, and advancing our strategic plans for Mailbox REIT, we are well positioned to meet the needs of investors as a publicly traded company on IPSX. “ IPSX is a new FCA regulated regulated investment exchange and is the first such exchange in the world dedicated to the initial public offering and secondary market trading of institutional grade commercial real estate assets. IPSX Wholesale is a market exclusively reserved for institutional and professional investors and issuers whose asset (s) have a minimum market value of over 50 million.

