Sampo Oyj Sampo Plc: Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

2 mins ago

TIDMSAMPO 
 
 
   SAMPO PLC                STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE                14 May 
2021 at 9:15 am 
 
   Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act 
(BlackRock, Inc.) 
 
   Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under 
Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which 
the total number of voting rights attached to Sampo A shares (ISIN: 
FI009003305) owned directly, indirectly or through financial instruments 
by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds increased on 12 
May 2021 above five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total voting rights. 
 
   In addition, the disclosure obligation arose due to the A shares and 
voting rights owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. and its 
funds increasing above five (5) per cent of all Sampo plc's shares and 
voting rights. 
 
   Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 
are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its 
holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the 
total number of votes is 560,151,850. 
 
   Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the 
notification: 
 
 
 
 
                        % of shares and        % of shares and         Total of both in 
                         voting rights (total   voting rights through   % (A+B) 
                         of A)                  financial instruments 
                                                (total of B) 
----------------------  ---------------------  ----------------------  -------------------- 
Resulting situation     5.12% shares           0.05% shares            5.17% shares 
 on the date on which    5.08% voting rights    0.05% voting rights     5.12% voting rights 
 threshold was crossed 
 or reached 
----------------------  ---------------------  ----------------------  -------------------- 
Positions of previous   4.99% shares           0.05% shares            5.04% shares 
 notification (if        Below 5% voting        Below 5% voting         Below 5% voting 
 applicable)             rights                 rights                  rights 
----------------------  ---------------------  ----------------------  -------------------- 
 
 
   Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the 
threshold was crossed: 
 
   A: Shares and voting rights: 
 
 
 
 
Class/type of shares  Number of shares and voting     % of shares and voting rights 
 ISIN code             rights 
--------------------  ------------------------------  -------------------------------- 
                      Direct      Indirect            Direct      Indirect 
                       (SMA 9:5)   (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)   (SMA 9:5)   (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 
--------------------  ----------  ------------------  ----------  -------------------- 
FI0009003305                      28,429,342 shares               5.12% shares 
                                   28,429,342 voting               5.08% voting rights 
                                   rights 
--------------------  ----------  ------------------  ----------  -------------------- 
SUBTOTAL A            28,429,342 shares               5.12% shares 
                       28,429,342 voting rights        5.08% voting rights 
--------------------  ------------------------------  -------------------------------- 
 
 
   B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a: 
 
 
 
 
Type of financial        Expiration  Exercise/    Physical or       Number of shares  % of shares 
 instrument               date        Conversion   cash settlement   and voting        and 
                                      Period                         rights            voting rights 
-----------------------  ----------  -----------  ----------------  ----------------  -------------- 
American Depository      N/A         N/A          Physical          273,889 shares    0.05% shares 
 Receipt (US79588J1025)                                              273,889 voting    0.05% voting 
                                                                     rights            rights 
-----------------------  ----------  -----------  ----------------  ----------------  -------------- 
CFD                      N/A         N/A          Cash              953 shares        0.00% shares 
                                                                     953 voting        0.00% voting 
                                                                     rights            rights 
-----------------------  ----------  -----------  ----------------  ----------------  -------------- 
                                                  SUBTOTAL B        274,842 shares    0.05% shares 
                                                                     274,842 voting    0.05% voting 
                                                                     rights            rights 
-----------------------  ----------  -----------  ----------------  ----------------  -------------- 
 
 
   SAMPO PLC 
 
   Maria Silander 
 
   Communications Manager, Media Relations 
 
   tel. +358 10 516 0031 
 
   Distribution: 
 
   Nasdaq Helsinki 
 
   London stock exchange 
 
   The principal media 
 
   Financial Supervisory Authority 
 
   www.sampo.com

(END) Dow Jones News Wire

May 14, 2021 at 2:30 am ET (6:30 am GMT)

Copyright (c) 2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

