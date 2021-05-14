Alibaba (BABA) revenue beats but goes down on antitrust fine

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. forecast better-than-expected earnings and pledged to invest in new arenas for growth, signaling plans to overtake a Chinese antitrust investigation that triggered its first loss in nine years.

Jack Ma’s flagship e-commerce company suffered a net loss of 5.5 billion yuan ($ 852 million) – its first since 2012 – after the company swallowed a $ 2.8 billion fine for behavior monopoly imposed by Beijing. It now intends to refocus on its business, reinvesting “any extra profits” in technology and in hotly contested areas like community commerce, CEO Daniel Zhang pledged Thursday. Its shares fell more than 6% in Hong Kong after Citigroup and CICC lowered their price targets fearing that the focus on growth would hurt profits.

Alibaba executives have sought to end a crackdown on Ma’s internet empire, which has reduced the Chinese internet giant’s market value by $ 260 billion. The sanction imposed in April marked the conclusion of a four-month investigation, but uncertainty remains as Beijing continues to contain Alibaba and increasingly powerful rivals. Tencent Holdings Ltd. in Meituan. No analyst has directly asked what will happen in the broader crackdown on Thursday, although Zhang stressed that the company accepted the fine and will move forward.

“We accept the sanction with sincerity and will ensure our compliance with determination,” said the CEO. “Over the past fiscal year, we’ve been through all kinds of challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic, fierce competition as well as an anti-monopoly investigation and sanction decision by Chinese regulators. We believe that the best way to overcome these challenges is to look to the future and invest for the long term. “

Alibaba shares are down about 35% from its October high, just before Ma’s now infamous rant against outdated regulations sparked a chain of events that torpedoed an initial public offering of $ 35 billion by its Ant Group Co. and launched an investigation into the e-commerce giant.

“The lack of hard evidence of material share gains on the ground, for example in buying community groups or delivering food, remains a major concern for Alibaba,” said Bernstein analysts led by Robin Zhu. “We are concerned that as long as these data points do not materialize, Alibaba’s investments will be equated with selling family money.”

“There is still significant uncertainty at Alibaba,” said Andy Halliwell, analyst at consultancy Publicis Sapient. “There is no doubt that Alibaba has capitalized on its digital and technological strategy in light of the global pandemic and the rebound in the Chinese economy. But it remains to be seen how Jack Ma’s behavior over the past year will have a lasting impact on brand and investor confidence. “

Alibaba is keen to make it look like it’s back to business as usual. Ma was spotted this week at an annual staff and family reunion celebration at its sprawling Hangzhou campus, where children played in ball pits while company mascots posed for photos with cosplay employees.

On Thursday, the company predicts that revenue for the year ending March 2022 will increase by at least 30% to more than 930 billion yuan, exceeding the average projection of 923.5 billion. This is a deceleration from 41% a year earlier, and comes after sales for the three months ended in March amounted to 187.4 billion yuan, better than expected.

The anticipated revenue growth, however, disappointed some analysts given the commitment to increase spending. It is also unclear to what extent the increased investment, which also encompasses the areas of local Internet services and merchant solutions, could hurt margins. And reliable growth engines are slowing: Cloud revenue grew only 37% in the March quarter after the withdrawal of a large unidentified customer, the slowest pace since 2014.

Zhang chose community commerce – an area now disputed between a number of deep-pocket rivals like JD.com Inc. and Pinduoduo Inc. – as a key vehicle to reach rural and lower level customers. Executives said Alibaba would be disciplined in its spending, without giving details.

“Despite heady forecasts, it’s likely we’ll see an erosion of margins in part due to the investment the company is making in new businesses,” Halliwell said.

There are several other issues that Alibaba may have to address in the coming year. The company joined 33 other tech companies in pledging to abide by monopoly laws and root out abuses such as forced exclusivity agreements – actions whose ramifications for growth are still unknown. More broadly, the Chinese government is debate how to exercise greater control over the invaluable online data accumulated by its internet giants that have enabled their meteoric expansion over the past decade.

The government is said he plans to force Alibaba to get rid of media assets that have supported its brand. Antitrust watchdogs are reviewing its past investments and could force a divestment if they are found to be in violation of the regulations.

Then there’s Alibaba’s financial affiliate – Ant, a major provider of consumer finance to Alibaba – which is still arguing with regulators over a forced restructuring that could put the brakes on its lending. His December quarter profit rose 50% to 21.8 billion yuan, although financial results remain under pressure due to the requirement to cut loans.

Alibaba is trying to resume normal operations as competition intensifies in China’s e-commerce market.

Pinduoduo reported 788 million annual active buyers in the December quarter, dethroning Alibaba for the first time as China’s largest e-commerce operator by consumers. On Thursday, Alibaba reported that its users had climbed to 811 million in China during the three months ended in March.

Scrappy upstarts like ByteDance Ltd. and Kuaishou Technology is making inroads into social shopping, slowing the growth of its Taobao Live service. Other platforms like Meituan, Didi and Tencent Holdings Ltd. MissFresh has made aggressive investments in its community grocery business, leaving Hangzhou-based Alibaba to play catch-up in the hot sector.

