Wynn Las Vegas says masks no longer needed for fully vaccinated guests





LAS VEGAS (KTNV) Wynn Las Vegas says it is updating its mask policy and fully vaccinated guests are no longer required to wear masks. It is the first Las Vegas casino to make such an official announcement following updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control earlier today. RELATED: CDC Simplifies Inner Mask Requirements For Fully Immunized Americans The change is effective tonight at Wynn and Encore. Customers who are not fully vaccinated should always wear one, the company says. The same goes for its employees. Employees who have provided a vaccination check no longer need to wear a mask, according to the company, but those who have not are still required to do so at the station. RELATED: Mask Guidelines Relaxed For People With Vaccines, Employers Can Impose Their Own Mask Requirements Guest verification appears to be based on the honor system. “The station trusts customers to take the appropriate precautions based on their personal immunization status,” the company said in a press release. RELATED STORIES: The Wynn is also one of several properties in Las Vegas that are allowed to operate at 100% capacity and without social distancing requirements on its casino. While most businesses in Clark County are operating at 80% capacity, the Gaming Control Board has approved capacity waivers for Wynn Resorts, Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts, Boyd Gaming, Station Casinos and Strat. This approval is based on employee vaccination efforts, the board says, and only applies to the casino.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos