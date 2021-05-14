Xlife Sciences AG: Listed portfolio project





DGAP-News: Xlife Sciences AG / Keyword (s): IPO 14.05.2021 / 15:41

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this advertisement. PRESS RELEASE Xlife Sciences AG (XLS): Listed portfolio project Vitruvia Medical AG has been listed on the Munich Stock Exchange since yesterday Vitruvia Medical AG shares have been open for trading since yesterday on the Munich Stock Exchange. Vitruvia is based in Germany and Switzerland and develops circulatory systems for highly complex medical devices as part of a portfolio of projects from Xlife Sciences AG (XLS). The initial offering price of the shares is EUR 22.60, higher than expected. Following its IPO, Vitruvia Medical Services has taken a new step in the successful development of the company. Munich is recognized for its extensive university research network and industry as a leading technology city in Germany. With the listing of Vitruvia on the Munich Stock Exchange, Xlife Sciences AG achieved a significantly higher valuation of the company in the project portfolio. About Vitruvia Medical AG

Vitruvia Medical AG is a leading European commercial group in the circular economy in the field of medicine. The focus is on innovative circulatory systems for very complex medical products, in particular for robot-assisted surgery. In addition to the trade and repair of medical products, as well as consulting and qualification services, Vitruvia supports hospitals in the transformation of surgeries and the creation of value with greater safety and maximum efficiency. Resource. In this way, Vitruvia brings together innovative and sustainable solutions for the development of medical technology, customer use and economic success. About Xlife Sciences AG

Xlife Sciences AG is a Swiss company focused on investing in promising technologies in the life sciences sector. Xlife Sciences AG builds the bridge between research and development and the healthcare markets by supporting researchers and entrepreneurs in the positioning, structuring, development and implementation of their concepts. In collaboration with industrial partners or universities, Xlife Sciences AG carries out projects through the proof-of-concept phase after disclosure of an invention or start-up. Subsequently, the business focuses on licensing or selling the business, often in a combination of a strategic partnership. Xlife Sciences AG offers its investors direct access to the further development of innovative and forward-looking technologies at a very early stage. For more information, please visit: www.xlifesciences.ch For media inquiries:

Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife Sciences AG, tel. +41 44 385 84 60, [email protected] 14.05.2021

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this advertisement. DGAP’s distribution services include regulatory announcements, financial / corporate news, and press releases.

Archive on www.dgap.de

