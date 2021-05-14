Stock Futures Higher After Wall Street Breaks 3-Day Loss Streak

Dogecoin climbed nearly 30% in early morning trading as crypto investors react to Coinbase’s (COIN) announcement that it plans to list the meme-inspired digital token within the next six to eight weeks. The rise also follows a tweet from supporter Elon Musk, who said he was working alongside dogecoin developers to improve transaction efficiency. (CNBC)

There are no earnings reports to report today, neither this morning nor after today’s closing bell.

The University of Michigan’s mid-month reading on consumer sentiment is released at 10 a.m., and it is expected to post a reading of 90.1, down from 88.3 at the end of April. At the same time, the government’s March business inventory report is expected to show an increase of 0.3% after rising 0.5% in February, according to consensus forecasts.

April’s industrial production figures are due at 9:15 a.m.ET. They are expected to post an increase of 0.8% after rising 1.4% in March.

Two economic reports are released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The consensus forecast for government retail sales data in April calls for an increase of 0.8% after a 9.8% surge in March. April import prices are also released at this time, with economists expecting a 0.5% jump.

The Dow Jones had its best day since late March on Thursday, while the S&P 500 posted its largest one-day advance since early April. However, the two remain on track for their biggest weekly losses since the week ending Jan. 29. again higher for May after Thursday’s rally, but other major averages remain weaker for the month.

People fully vaccinated against Covid no longer need to wear a face mask or maintain a social distance of six feet from other people in most settings, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The updated guidelines apply indoors and outdoors. Some of the places fully vaccinated people still need masks include a health care facility, a company that commissioned them, planes and public transportation. (CNBC)

Japan intends to extend its Covid state of emergency in other parts of the country, which will require the closure of bars and most entertainment venues. The tougher measures come as new infections in Japan rise as the government remains committed to hosting the Olympics from July. However, public opposition to hosting the Olympics is growing and less than 3% of the Japanese population has received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine. (Associated press)

Colonial Pipeline paid nearly $ 5 million in ransom after the company was hit by a cyberattack by the criminal group known as DarkSide, according to NBC News. The ransomware attack prompted Colonial Pipeline to halt operations on approximately 5,500 miles of pipeline on the East Coast, a proactive move that led to gas shortages in the southeastern states. Colonial Pipeline resumed operations on Wednesday evening, but it takes a few days for the system to return to normal. (CNBC)

The Irish health service was hit by a “sophisticated” ransomware attack, which prompted the agency to shut down its computer systems on Friday. Appointments for the coronavirus vaccination program in Ireland remain in place, but the registration portal has been taken offline. (CNBC)

President Joe Biden has said he plans to host a group of Republican senators at the White House next week for another round of infrastructure talks. Biden’s first meeting with the GOP group, which is chaired by West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito, took place on Thursday. Biden’s initial infrastructure proposal, costing around $ 2 trillion, immediately met with opposition from Republicans, who prefer a smaller package.

Disney’s second-quarter revenue was lower than analysts’ estimates, while earnings per share were above expectations. The company also reported 103.6 million paying Disney + subscribers, which was lower than FactSet’s forecast of 109 million. While streaming rival Netflix (NFLX) also lacked subscribers in its last quarter, a key figure investors need to watch is average revenue per user, where Netflix has the edge. (CNBC)

A rebound in travel as more people are vaccinated against Covid helped Airbnb (ABNB) see a 5% increase in first-quarter revenue, the house rental company reported Thursday. The positive year-over-year sales figure follows a 22% drop in the fourth quarter. Airbnb said its average daily rate was $ 160 in the quarter, up 25% from the previous period. (CNBC)

The semiconductor chip shortage is now expected to cost the global auto industry more than $ 100 billion in revenue this year. That’s according to AlixPartners, a New York-based consulting firm that initially forecast $ 60.6 billion in revenue due to the chip shortage. The firm also expects production of nearly 4 million vehicles to be lost in 2021 due to the shortage. (CNBC)

Amazon (AMZN) plans to hire an additional 75,000 workers for its warehouse and delivery network in the United States and Canada, with hourly wages starting on average at $ 17. New warehouse and transportation workers will also be offered a $ 100 bonus if they show proof of Covid vaccination, the cloud and e-commerce giant said Thursday. The announcement comes as US companies try to overcome challenges to fill vacancies. McDonald’s (MCD) announced an hourly wage increase for employees of corporate restaurants in the United States (CNBC)

Musk’s SpaceX outlined plans for his first attempt to reach orbit with his Starship rocket after several test flights with prototypes. The plan revealed in a filing with the Federal Communications Commission calls for the Starship rocket to have a soft landing off Hawaii after an orbital flight that lasts just over 90 minutes. The launch will take place in Texas from the company’s development facility. (CNBC)

