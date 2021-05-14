Disney, DoorDash, Snowflake, Fisker and more

Take a look at some of the biggest players in the pre-market:

Shares of Walt Disney (DIS) Disney fell 3.9% in pre-market trading after growth figures for the Disney + streaming service fell below Wall Street expectations. Disney reported better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter, but revenue was below analysts’ expectations.

DoorDash (DASH) DoorDash jumped 8.2% in the pre-market after first-quarter revenue exceeded analysts’ expectations, and the food delivery service increased its annual forecast for the value of orders. First-quarter results were boosted by stimulus checks, although the company said those same checks were responsible for drivers working fewer hours.

Snowflake (SNOW) The cloud computing company has been upgraded to ‘buy’ to ‘neutral’ at Goldman Sachs, which notes Snowflake’s strong competitive position, as well as a drop from recent highs much larger than its peers. Snowflake jumped 5.7% in pre-market trading.

Airbnb (ABNB) Airbnb posted a loss in the first quarter, but it also reported better-than-expected revenue and a 52% rise in gross bookings as more Americans received Covid-19 vaccinations and restrictions travel have been relaxed.

Coinbase (COIN) Coinbase posted record profit in the first quarter as the cryptocurrency exchange benefited from a significant rally in bitcoin and other digital currencies. Shares of Coinbase rose 2.3% in pre-market action.

Kansas City Southern (KSU) The US-based rail operator has accepted Canadian National’s (CNI) $ 33.6 billion takeover bid, canceling the $ 29 billion deal that it had previously entered into with the Canadian Pacific Railway (CP). Canadian Pacific has five business days to make a counter-offer for Kansas City Southern. Canadian National added 2.9% to pre-market trade, while Canadian Pacific increased 1.6%.

Tyson Foods (TSN) The beef and poultry producer has sold its pet treat business to General Mills (GIS) for $ 1.2 billion. The sale includes the Nudges, Top Chews and True Chews brands as well as a production facility in Iowa.

General Electric (GE) Citi reinstated GE’s coverage with a “buy” rating, based on a “sum of the parts” assessment and best execution across GE’s portfolio of businesses. Shares of GE added 1.1% in pre-market trading.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Aurora Cannabis fell 8.7% pre-market after reporting lower than expected third quarter revenue, hit by pandemic restrictions in Canada. In addition, the cannabis producer announced a transfer of its US listing to the Nasdaq from the New York Stock Exchange, citing lower costs.

Fisker (FSR) Fisker climbed 14.5% in pre-market trading after the electric car maker signed an agreement with contract manufacturer Foxconn to co-develop electric vehicles. Plans include opening a new manufacturing facility in the United States in 2023, although a location has yet to be finalized.

Poly (PLT) Poly fell 19.5% in the pre-market after the audio and video maker posted weaker-than-expected outlook. The company formerly known as Plantronics has said it expects the global semiconductor shortage to negatively impact its supply chain. It did however announce better-than-expected earnings and revenues for its final quarter.

Unity Software (U) The 3D content creation platform company grew 3.2% in the pre-market after Oppenheimer upgraded its action to “outperform” to “perform.” Oppenheimer said the current price is an attractive entry point given Unity’s growth prospects.