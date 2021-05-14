Commodity broker Marex seeks listing on the London Stock Exchange





One of the brokers with the right to trade on the historic London Metal Exchange trading floor is heading for an initial public offering as commodities markets experience the biggest boom since the early 2000s. Marex, a brokerage house controlled by two former Lehman Brothers investment bankers, said on Friday it was considering listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. If it were to go ahead, Marex said the offer would consist of a sale of shares by existing investors and aimed for a free float of at least 25%, meaning it would be eligible for be included in the widely followed FTSE indices. London-based Marex employs around 1,000 people and is one of nine members of The Ring, the historic LME’s historic open outcry which is now threatened with closure after more than 140 years. It has a 16 percent market share on the LME. The company is controlled by JRJ Group, a private equity firm founded by Jeremy Isaacs, the former head of Lehman’s European operations, and Roger Nagioff, the bank’s former head of global fixed income. JRJ has a 41 percent indirect economic interest in Marex. He is expected to reduce that stake through the London IPO, although he will remain a significant shareholder. People familiar with the plans said Marex was seeking a valuation of $ 650 million to $ 800 million. The company is about half the size of its US rival Stonex Group, which has a market capitalization of nearly $ 1.4 billion. The IPO could take place as early as June. The company, which has grown aggressively through acquisitions, made pre-tax profits of $ 55 million in December, up from $ 46.6 million a year earlier, on net sales of $ 414.7 million. However, in 2018, pre-tax profits were only $ 13.4 million after Marex took $ 31.9 million in legal provisions related to warehouse receipt fraud. Marex derives more than half of its revenues from commodity hedging services that help large commodity producers, consumers and traders manage price risk. Commissions for the group’s top 10 clients increased 17% to $ 49 million in 2020. “The attractiveness and resilience of our business model is demonstrated by our latest round of results, which demonstrate continued strong performance despite the obvious macroeconomic headwinds,” said Marex Managing Director Ian Lowitt, who received $ 4 million. of dollars last year. His base salary is almost double that of LSE CEO David Schwimmer. JRJ Group and its partners Trilantic Capital Partners and BXR Group acquired a majority stake in Marex in 2010. A year later, they bought Spectron to create one of the world’s largest commodity brokers. The company has been on sale for several years as JRJ seeks to withdraw from its investment. advised It emerged in November that Marex had appointed Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to help advise on a possible stock exchange listing. One of its non-executive directors is Stanley Fink, former CEO of hedge fund Man Group. Marex said on Friday that acquisitions and expansion in “adjacent products” would continue to be a “central pillar of its strategy”. In November, Marex acquired Chicago-based equity derivatives firm XFA. Commodity markets have exploded over the past year thanks to strong demand from China, a post-pandemic recovery in other major economies and bets on “greening” the global economy.

