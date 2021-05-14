AMC stock rose on sale of $ 428 million shares





AMC Entertainment shares are on the rise after the movie giant announced it raised more cash after completing a share capital program. AMC shares closed up nearly 24% on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, and climbed another 3% on the pre-stock market on Friday. On Thursday, AMC announced that it had completed its share of 43 million market action program, which brought in $ 428 million in cash for the ailing entertainment company. “The contribution of an additional $ 428 million in new equity will immediately strengthen and fortify our liquidity profile,” said Adam Aron, CEO and President of AMC in a statement. “The additional liquidity raised puts AMC in a stronger position to meet the challenges and take advantage of the opportunities that lie ahead.” AMC is among many companies hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, as potential visitors to its 950 theaters have been forced to stay at home to curb the spread of COVID-19. In March, AMC theaters announced it would reopen 98% of its American theatersat the end of this month. As of April 30, about 589 of its 593 domestic sites were active, as well as 110 of its 357 international sites, AMC said last week in a statement reporting first quarter results. Earlier this yearAMC shares have soared along with video game retailer GameStop thanks to small investors who have banded together on sites like Reddit. There were six of them. And now there is zero:The restaurant industry struggles with a lack of diversity in the executive ranks Are you not satisfied with your 401 (k) ?:Here are 3 signs it’s time to give it up. Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @ brettmolina23.







