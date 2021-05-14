Issue price of gold bonds set at Rs 4,777 / g; Subscription starts May 17th





The issue price of the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22, which will be open for subscription for five days from May 17, was set at Rs 4,777 per gram, the Reserve Bank of India announced on Friday. The government has decided to issue the bonds in six tranches from May 2021 to September 2021. The RBI will issue the bonds on behalf of the Indian government. “The face value of the bond based on the simple average closing price of 999 purity gold for the last three working days of the week preceding the subscription period … equals Rs 4,777 per gram of gold”, the RBI said. The government, in consultation with the RBI, has decided to offer a discount of 50 rupees per gram less than face value to investors who apply online and payment against the app is done digitally. “For these investors, the issue price of the gold bonds will be Rs 4,727 per gram of gold,” the RBI said. The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 Series-I or first tranche will be open for subscription from May 17, 2021 to May 21, 2021, and the bonds will be issued on May 25. The bonds will be sold through banks (except small financial banks and payment banks), Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), designated post offices and recognized stock exchanges, namely the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Bombay Stock Exchange Limited. The bond price is set in Indian rupees based on the simple average of the closing price of 999 purity gold, published by the India Bullion and Jewelers Association Limited for the last three working days of the week preceding the subscription period. The bonds will be denominated in multiples of gram (s) of gold with a base unit of 1 gram. The term of the obligation will be 8 years with an exit option after the 5th year to be exercised on the next interest payment dates. The minimum authorized investment is 1 gram of gold. The maximum subscription limit is 4 kg for individuals, 4 kg for HUFs and 20 kg for trusts and similar entities per fiscal year (April-March). The Know Your Customer (KYC) standards will be the same as for the purchase of physical gold. The scheme was launched in November 2015 with the aim of reducing the demand for physical gold and transferring part of the domestic savings – used for the purchase of gold – into financial savings. (Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

