Stocks rise after a hectic week of trading





US stocks rebounded strongly on Friday after their biggest selloff since October, but remained on track to post losses for the week.

The S&P 500 rose 1.3% in recent trading, with gains accelerating at noon. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added about 282 points, or 0.8%. The Nasdaq Composite rose 1.9%. The gains build on a rally that started on Thursday, when the major indices broke a three-game losing streak.

Still, stocks are on the verge of weekly losses. The S&P 500 fell 1.6% this week, while the Dow Jones is down 1.4%. The highly technological Nasdaq was the hardest hit, losing 2.8% for the week. Shares fell earlier in the week after new data showed consumer prices surged in April, adding to evidence from commodity markets of rising inflation. Investors fear that a surge in commodity prices could eat away at profit margins. A surge in consumer price inflation could also prompt the Federal Reserve to cut back on the easy money policies that have supported stocks. Investors have fled stocks, especially some of the fast growing companies many had favored over the past year. The S&P 500 and the Dow suffered their worst losses in three days in nearly seven months to start the week. ARK Investment Managements flagship innovation exchange fund fell 5% this week, while Tesla shares fell 14%. Inflation fears and falling stock prices also sparked a surge in bearish options activity linked to the S&P 500, with some traders positioning themselves for steeper declines. measure of stock volatility jumped this week. But several Fed officials have said in recent days that the central bank has no plans to withdraw that support, helping to calm markets. The Fed needs to see several more months of jobs and inflation data before determining when to start tightening monetary policies, Governor Christopher Waller said Thursday. And some investors and analysts have said they are reluctant to draw conclusions from the data released this week and remain convinced the Fed will be patient in terms of interest rate hikes. As a result, the week was marked by strong stock market swings both ways, the stock rebound almost as strong as the initial sell off. The major indices rebounded Thursday after three sessions of declines and continued to advance until the end of the week. The Fed has been very consistent, said Paul Donovan, chief economist at UBS Global Wealth Management. It tells you something: it tells you [higher inflation] is clearly transient. Nonetheless, Donovan said he expects markets to remain volatile in response to rising inflation figures in the coming months. There will be short-term volatility about it: not just volatility about inflation, but volatility about the central bank’s response to it, he said. Retail sales were unchanged in April from the previous month, the Commerce Department said. Economists had expected an increase of 0.8%, following a surge in spending in March, when the government’s stimulus measures boosted household incomes. And new data released early Friday showed consumer confidence weakened in May as inflation expectations rallied. In corporate news, Walt Disney shares fell 3.5%. Disney said Thursday night that its flagship streaming service added fewer users than Wall Street expected in its fiscal second quarter after months of torrential growth. As the Covid-19 streaming boom slows down for now, other pandemic trends look stickier. DoorDash gained more than 20% after saying revenue tripled in the first quarter, showing sustained demand for food delivery services even as coronavirus vaccination increased. Some of the stocks preferred by individual investors were among the few bright spots in the market this week, continuing a series of wild moves for stocks even. Reddit frontrunner AMC Entertainment climbed 8.5%, extending gains after soaring on Thursday. Shares of Hertz Global Holdings more than doubled this week as prospects improved for shareholders in the company, which is on the verge of coming out of bankruptcy. And this week, the government bond market has offered no hedge for investors looking to hedge against volatility in the stock market. T-bill prices fell this week alongside equities, pushing yields higher, amid growing concerns about inflation. In the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasuries recently hovered at 1.625%, from 1.576% last week. Yields fall when bond prices rise and rising inflation reduces the purchasing power of fixed payment bonds. Futures on Brent, the benchmark in energy markets, rose 1% to $ 67.75 a barrel in recent trading. New York copper futures, which hit a record Tuesday, slipped 1.1% to $ 4.64 a pound. The New York Stock Exchange Tuesday.

Photo:



Spencer Platt / Getty Images



A recent surge in commodity prices has heightened investor attention to companies that may see their profits reduced by higher input costs. There is more price pressure and it will be more difficult for some companies, said Andrew Sheets, chief cross-asset strategist at Morgan Stanley. Consumer discretionary stocks in the United States are the most vulnerable, while banks and other financial firms are relative beneficiaries because they have minimal commodity inputs, he added. In overseas markets, the Stoxx Europe 600 gained 1.2%. The main Asian markets have recovered. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 2.3%, the Shanghai China Composite Index 1.8% and the Taiwans Taiex rose 1%. Write to Joe Wallace at [email protected]

