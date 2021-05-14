Business
Mortgage rates as of May 14, 2021: rates are falling
Major mortgage rates have all fallen today, except for the 15-year fixed mortgage rate, which has held up. But 30-year average fixed mortgage rates are dropping, as is the most common type of variable rate mortgage, the 5/1 variable rate mortgage. Sure, mortgage rates fluctuate daily – but they’ve hit all-time lows this year. Now is a particularly good time for potential home buyers to lock in a fixed rate. That said, before you buy a home, consider your overall financial situation and compare offers from different lenders.
30 year fixed rate mortgages
The 30-year average fixed mortgage interest rate is 3.05%, down 2 basis points from a week ago. (One basis point equals 0.01%.) 30-year fixed rate mortgages are the most common loan term. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a lower monthly payment than a 15-year – but usually a higher interest rate. You won’t be able to pay off your home that quickly, and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you’re looking to keep your monthly payment down.
15 year fixed rate mortgages
The average rate for a 15-year fixed mortgage is 2.35%, the same rate as a week ago. You will certainly have a higher monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even though the interest rate and loan amount are the same. However, as long as you are able to afford the monthly payments, a 15 year loan has several advantages. These typically include the ability to get a lower interest rate, pay off your mortgage sooner, and pay less total interest over the long term.
5/1 variable rate mortgages
A 5/1 adjustable rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.07%, down 2 basis points from seven days ago. With an adjustable rate mortgage, you will usually get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. But as the rate changes with the market rate, you could end up paying more after this period, as stated in your loan terms. For this reason, an adjustable rate mortgage could be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your home before rates change. But if it doesn’t, you might have to pay a significantly higher interest rate if market rates change.
Mortgage rate trends
We use rates collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track rate changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders in the United States:
Mortgage interest rates today
|term of the loan
|Daily rate
|Last week
|Switch
|30-year mortgage rate
|3.05%
|3.07%
|-0.02
|15-year fixed rate
|2.35%
|2.35%
|NC
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|3.14%
|3.19%
|-0.05
|30-year mortgage refinancing rate
|3.09%
|3.12%
|-0.03
Prices exact as of May 14, 2021.
How to find the best mortgage rates
When you’re ready to apply for a loan, you can contact a local mortgage broker or search online. In order to find the best mortgage loan, you will need to consider your goals and current finances. A range of factors – including your down payment, credit score, loan-to-value ratio, and debt-to-income ratio – will all affect the interest rate on your mortgage. Typically, you want a higher credit score, a larger down payment, a lower DTI, and a lower LTV to get a lower interest rate. The interest rate is not the only factor that affects the cost of your home. Also, be sure to consider other factors like fees, closing costs, taxes, and discount points. Be sure to speak with several lenders such as local and state banks, credit unions, and online lenders, as well as a comparison store to find the best mortgage for you.
What is the best loan term?
An important factor to take into account when choosing a mortgage loan is the length of the loan or the payment schedule. The most commonly offered mortgage terms are 15 years and 30 years, but you can also find 10, 20 and 40 year mortgages. Mortgages are divided into fixed rate and variable rate mortgages. For fixed rate mortgages, the interest rates are fixed for the term of the loan. For variable rate mortgages, interest rates are set for a number of years (most often five, seven or 10 years), then the rate adjusts annually based on the market interest rate. .
When choosing between a fixed rate mortgage and an adjustable rate mortgage, you need to consider how long you plan to live in your home. If you plan to live in a new home for the long term, fixed rate mortgages may be the best option. Fixed rate mortgages offer more stability over time than adjustable rate mortgages, but adjustable rate mortgages may offer lower interest rates initially. However, you might get a better deal with an adjustable rate mortgage if you only intend to keep your home for a few years. The “best” loan term will depend on the individual’s circumstances and goals, so be sure to think about what’s important to you when choosing a mortgage.
