Other Ways to Invest in Gold – Forbes Advisor INDIA

With the evolution of financial markets, Indians now view gold as more than just a physical asset that could be stored for future use. If you are planning to invest in gold to diversify your portfolio, be sure to consider other ways to invest in it to reduce transaction costs, more flexibility in terms of investment amount, lower taxes and better returns without losing liquidity.

Here are some alternative ways to invest in gold that you might consider.

Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGB)

Although India is one of the largest gold consuming markets in the world, it itself produces a negligible amount. This means that most of India’s demand is met by imports. To help reduce the burden of imports, the Indian government launched Gold Sovereign Bonds (SGBs) in 2015.

SGBs are government securities issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and denominated in gram (s) of gold. They are issued in multiples of gram (s) of gold with a minimum investment of 1 gram.

The maximum investment limit in SGBs is 4 kilograms per year for individuals and 20 kilograms for trusts. This investment is reimbursed at a value equivalent to the gold value on the redemption date.

SGBs are superior to investing in physical gold because of their lower transaction cost, guaranteed interest of 2.5% per annum paid semi-annually. Unlike digital gold, there is no option to convert your SGB holdings into physical gold as the redemption is done in Indian Rupees.

Availability: SGBs are distributed through commercial banks, post offices, stock brokers, securities trading companies and stock custodians such as the Stock Holding Corporation of India.

Credibility: SGBs offer the greatest security as they are guaranteed by the Indian Federal Government.

Liquidity / Tenure: SGBs are issued for an eight-year term with an early repayment option after five years. The prepayment option can be exercised on the interest payment dates at any time after five years. SGBs are also traded on major Indian stock exchanges including the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). However, due to the low volume of transactions, the selling price on the exchanges is usually lower than the going gold price. As such, they are less liquid than physical gold.

Cost: The issue price of SGBs is determined on the basis of the average closing price of gold of purity 999, published by the India Bullion and Jewelers Association Limited, for the last three working days of the week preceding the subscription period. There is a reduction of INR 50 per gram for online applications.

Maintenance: Maintaining the investment in SGB is the easiest and cheapest as no storage / insurance fees are applicable. SGBs are held in a demat account. It is therefore convenient to keep track of investments in SGBs.

Taxation: Interest paid on SGBs is taxable like any other interest income, taxed at the slab rate applicable to you. Capital gains on redemption or maturity are exempt from income tax for individuals, but not for trusts. However, if the SGBs are sold through the exchange, the capital gains will be taxable as capital gains.

Upside down: SGBs can be used as collateral for a loan, just like physical gold.

Gold Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

Gold ETFs are like buying gold in physical form without having to own physical gold. They require investors to open a demat account and hold gold shares in a dematerialized form similar to how investors hold shares in mutual funds.

Gold ETFs are issued and traded in units, each of which can be 0.01 gram, 0.5 gram or 1 gram gold equivalent, which can vary from fund to fund. Gold ETF prices move in tandem with gold prices.

Availability: Gold ETFs are issued by fund houses and are listed and traded on the NSE and / or the BSE. They can be bought through a broker or securities trading company just like you invest in stocks.

Credibility: Gold ETFs are 100% backed by physical 24k gold (purity 995 and above) and are therefore low risk. As gold ETFs are traded on an exchange, this adds to the credibility. Either way, you should invest in a reliable brokerage house.

Liquidity / Tenure: Gold ETFs are open, with no blocking period or fixed mandate. Some fund houses offer a physical gold redemption option. However, redemption in physical form for an amount less than 100 grams is generally not possible. However, buy or sell quotes are only available during market trading hours.

Cost: There is no entry or exit charge, however, brokerage fees are payable each time you buy or sell Gold ETFs. In addition, the fund house issuing gold ETFs charges a management fee, which is the annual cost of holding gold ETF units. This cost typically ranges from 0.35% to around 1% of all the assets you hold in a Gold ETF each year.

Maintenance: Gold ETFs are held in your demat account; there are no additional storage or insurance charges.

Taxation: Gold held in a gold ETF is not subject to GST, but you will owe similar taxes to physical gold on any capital gains you realize from the sale of the ETFs.

Upside down: Gold ETFs are accepted as collateral to secure a loan. However, unlike physical gold and gold sovereign bonds, you cannot benefit from gold loans against gold ETFs. Their liquidity makes them suitable for investors even with a short and medium term investment objective.

Gold futures

The stock exchanges dealing with commodities in India viz. MCX, NSE, and BSE offer gold futures contracts called gold futures. Gold futures are widely used by companies engaged in the manufacturing and trading of gold and gold jewelry, import and export as a hedging tool against price risk.

Exchanges also offer gold futures in smaller denominations to meet the demands of an investor. However, trading gold futures is complex and only suitable for experienced investors with a good knowledge of derivatives trading.

If you have a view of future gold prices, a future gold contract will allow you to buy or sell gold on a future date. The contract will be settled on the expiry date; however, the price of gold will be decided on the date of the transaction itself. To manage the risk of volatility, exchanges will ask you to maintain a margin until the contract is settled. The margin could vary between 4% and 10% depending on the expected price volatility.

Availability: Gold futures are offered by MCX, NSE and BSE and are traded on the respective exchanges. You can trade gold futures contracts through a broker listed on the stock exchange.

Credibility: Gold futures are offered and traded on exchanges, which adds credibility. You can also request delivery of physical gold, with a purity of 24 carats, at the end of the contract. The exchanges employ a high degree of due diligence to ensure the purity of gold.

Dealing with gold futures requires specific skills and you should always consult your investment advisor or familiarize yourself with the terms and conditions of gold futures before committing to transactions.

Liquidity / Tenure: The contract term for a future gold mine generally varies between three months and one year. You can terminate the contract during this period at the prices listed on the exchange or stay until expiration with an option of physical delivery of the gold settlement. The physical delivery of gold is however limited to a few centers; the information available is contained in the contract specifications.

Cost: Investors pay the cost of the gold contract as well as fees, such as regulatory fees, currency exchange fees, and brokerage fees. MCX offers contracts for 1 gram, 8 gram and 100 gram denominations; The minimum supply of NSE and ESB is a 100 gram contract. The investor seeking to deliver gold at the time of settlement should also check the contract specifications for the premium payable on physical gold.

Taxes: Any profit made from trading a product in India does not fall under the capital gains bracket. Investors, however, must add the profit to their total business income and pay taxes based on their income tax slabs.

Upside down: Gold futures are a good product for you if you have a future view of gold prices. You can lock in the future price without making the 100% gold payment. However, you will need to maintain the margin as decided by the exchange from time to time. It also gives you the option to enter or exit at any time during the contract period without paying a management fee.