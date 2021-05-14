The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO Some of the most active companies traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,366.69, up 230.88 points). Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Up 50 cents, or 1.07%, to $ 47.20 on 16.5 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Finances. Up 31 cents, or 1.2%, to $ 26.18 on 14.5 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Up 35 cents, or 3.73%, to $ 9.73 on 10.9 million shares.

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (TSX: TBP). Health care. Up 4.5 cents, or 13.85 percent, to 37 cents on 6.6 million shares.

Zenabis Global Inc. (TSX: ZENA). Health care. Up to half a cent, or 4.35 percent, to 12 cents on 5.7 million shares.

Air Canada. (TSX: AC). Industrialists. Up $ 1.37, or 5.61%, to $ 25.80 on 5.5 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Canadian National Railway Company (TSX: CNR). Down $ 5.01 or 3.7% to $ 130.07. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. continues to reject suggestions that it should increase its offer on Kansas City Southern to push back a competing Canadian National Railway Company offer that the US railway has deemed superior. CN presented a revised US $ 33.6 billion offer Thursday evening that increased the number of its shares available to KCS shareholders and agreed to cover KCS severance pay. The new offer is unchanged at US $ 325 per share. This includes US $ 200 in cash, but the number of CN shares granted would increase to 1.129 per KCS share, from 1.059 in the original proposal. While some believe that CP must modify its proposal to regain the upper hand, analyst Cameron Doerksen of National Bank Financial believes that CN will simply increase its offer. CN is expected to pay KCS $ 1 billion in fees if it does not receive approval from its voting trust, which CN expects to receive by May 31.

Transat AT (TSX: TRZ). Up 22 cents to 5.1 percent to $ 4.53. Transat AT says negotiations for a takeover bid for Pierre Karl Péladeau ended Thursday, while the Quebec businessman says he is no longer interested in acquiring the tour operator. According to an update published on Friday by Transat, Péladeau sent it a non-binding proposal on April 7, under which his private investment company Gestion MTRHP would acquire all of the shares of Transat for $ 5 in cash per share. Even though the proposal called for a response within 48 hours, the two groups continued talks until Thursday, Transat said in a statement. Péladeau said Thursday that he had “no more interest” for the tour operator, adding that he had not been able to agree on a price with the main shareholder of Transat, Letko, Brosseau & Associates. Transat said it was aware of Peladeau’s public statements, but added that it had not received any official communication on the matter. Transat has reached an agreement with Ottawa to borrow up to $ 700 million to reimburse its customers whose flights have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to help support its activities.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSX: SNC). Up $ 4.43 or 16% to $ 32.17. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. reported profit attributable to shareholders of $ 73 million in its most recent quarter, compared to a loss of nearly $ 66 million in the same quarter last year. Managing Director Ian Edwards said the company has started the year well with a first quarter in line with expectations. The engineering firm says its profit from continuing operations was $ 67.7 million or 39 cents per share for the quarter ended March 31, compared to earnings of $ 950,000 or a dime per share a year earlier. SNC says earnings included $ 61 million or 35 cents per diluted share from professional services and project management, compared to earnings of $ 21 million, or 12 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year. The company’s profit from continuing operations from investing activities was $ 6.7 million or four cents per diluted share in the first quarter of 2021, compared to a loss of $ 20 million, or 11 cents per diluted share. diluted share in the first three months of 2020. On a basis, SNC says its profit from its professional services and project management businesses was 48 cents per share, up from 35 cents per share a year ago.

Onex Corp. (TSX: ONEX). Up $ 3.84 or 4.6 percent to $ 86.78. Onex Corp. reported net profit of US $ 415 million in its most recent quarter, compared to net loss of US $ 997 million in the same quarter last year. The private equity firm, which maintains its books of account in US dollars, says profit was US $ 4.59 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, down from a loss of 9. US $ 97 per diluted share in the first three months of 2020. Onex says its segment net income, which excludes certain items, totaled $ 472 million or $ 5.23 per diluted share, compared to a segment net loss of 1.05 billion or $ 10.34 per diluted share a year ago. The company’s investment sector profit increased to US $ 324 million, from a loss of US $ 985 million a year ago, while its asset and wealth management segment gained 148 million in US dollars, compared to a loss of US $ 67 million in the same quarter last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 14, 2021.

The Canadian Press