Why Aurora Cannabis Stock Sank Friday





What happened Canadian Cannabis Society Cannabis Aurora (NYSE: ACB) yesterday announced third quarter results for fiscal 2021, and investors are responding by selling the stock today. As of 10:05 a.m. EDT, Aurora shares were down more than 6%, after initially falling 10% to start Friday’s session. So what Financial results were down from the period last year, as were those of other Canadian marijuana companies. The restrictions related to the pandemic have affected sales across the industry. But Aurora also included an item at the bottom of the press release that may have surprised investors. Although the company has pointed out that its balance sheet remains strong at around $C $ 525 million ($ 432.4 million) in cash as of May 12, he announced that he would file a request to raise additional funds of US $ 300 million through a share offering. Now what Aurora said total net sales fell 25% in its fiscal third quarter, compared to the period a year earlier. Cannabis net sales fell 21%, reflecting a 53% drop in its consumer products. However, medical cannabis saw a 17% increase in sales year over year. CEO Miguel Martin said the relatively strong performance in medical cannabis sales in Canada was crucial as it “should translate into global success for adult use in the future as medical regimes evolve towards adult markets “. But investors are probably now focusing on announcing the filing of new share sales. The offer to market (ATM) aims to increase flexibility, according to the company, adding “that there should be no need to access the ATM facility without accretive use of the products.” The company also announced that it will move its U.S. listing from the New York Stock Exchange to the Nasdaq Stock Exchange from May 24, in search of profitability gains. But in combination with the continued pressure on the company itself, shareholders are not taking the prospect of further dilution of stocks today sympathetically, which is probably what is driving stocks down today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.







