Hospitalizations on the rise, cases hold – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

After briefly rising above 2,500 patients this week, the number of Texans hospitalized with COVID-19 has dropped to levels not seen since June 2020.

Over the past seven days, May 8-14, statewide hospitalizations for people with COVID-19 peaked at 2,508 before dropping back to 2,323 on Friday. Meanwhile, averages over 7 days for new cases in the DFW Metroplex continue to decline.

Statewide, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported that the 7-day moving average of new confirmed cases fell over the past week from around 1,800 on May 7 to around 1,600 on 14 may. The 7-day average of the number of probable cases over the same period has increased from around 590 to just over 500.

The state reported 61 more deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, which is above the 7-day moving average of 43 per day. A week ago, that 7-day average was 45.

The DSHS reported 2,323 hospitalized COVID-19 patients statewide on Friday, a sharp decrease from the 2,568 patients reported seven days ago. The percentage of people hospitalized at ASD-E on Friday was 2.94%, a decrease of 0.29% from a week ago. The number of COVID-19 patients in DFW hospitals has rebounded between 3.6% and 2.73% since March 27. After climbing for five consecutive days last week, the number of patients hospitalized in DFW’s ASD-E rose from 536 on May 10 to 479 on May 13.

County-specific details for Dallas, Tarrant, Denton and Collin counties are below, based on data reported between Saturday May 8 and Friday May 14 by county officials, local health departments and the state health department.

Dallas County

In the past seven days, Dallas County has reported 1,140 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 163 per day. A week ago, the county was reporting an average of 212 new cases per day – a month ago, that average was 254 cases per day.

In the past seven days, Dallas County has also reported 47 deaths, an average of 7 deaths per day. A week ago, the county was reporting an average of 4 deaths per day – a month ago, that average was 14 deaths per day.

As of March 2020, the county has reported a total of 301,401 cases of the virus including 259,286 confirmed cases (PCR) and 42,115 probable cases (antigen). There have been 3,972 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently around 293,524 recoveries and, according to the DSHS, around 3,755 active cases in the county.

Tarrant County

In the past seven days, Tarrant County has reported 1,133 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 162 per day. A week ago, the county was reporting an average of 169 new cases per day – a month ago, that average was 219 cases per day.

In the past seven days, Tarrant County has also reported 29 deaths, an average of 4 deaths per day. A week ago, the county was reporting an average of 4 deaths per day – a month ago, that average was 5 deaths per day.

As of March 2020, the county has reported a total of 259,092 cases of the virus including 217,228 confirmed cases (PCR) and 41,867 probable cases (antigen). There have been 3,467 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently around 251,907 recoveries and, according to the DSHS, around 4,208 active cases in the county.

Denton County

In the past seven days, Denton County has reported 482 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 69 per day. A week ago, the county was reporting an average of 77 new cases per day – a month ago, that average was 87 cases per day.

In the past seven days, Denton County has also reported 41 deaths, an average of 6 deaths per day. A week ago, the county was reporting an average of 1 death per day.

As of March 2020, the county has reported a total of 75,364 cases of the virus including 55,387 confirmed cases (PCR) and 19,977 probable cases (antigen). There have been 536 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently about 71,533 recoveries, leaving about 3,295 active cases in the county.

Collin County

In the past seven days, Texas State Department health departments have reported 425 new and probable cases of the virus in Collin County, an average of 61 per day. A week ago, the county was reporting an average of 88 new cases per day – a month ago, that average was 106 cases per day.

In the past seven days, the DSHS has also reported 3 deaths in Collin County, an average of 0.43 deaths per day. A week ago, the county was also reporting an average of 1.3 deaths per day – a month ago, that average was 1.14 deaths per day.

As of March 2020, the DSHS has reported a total of 90,826 cases of the virus in the county including 74,621 confirmed cases (PCR) and 16,205 probable cases (antigen). There have been 831 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently around 90,253 recoveries and, according to the DSHS, around 573 active cases in the county.

Vaccines against covid-19

In Texas, COVID-19 vaccines are currently available to anyone over the age of 12, regardless of what phase they were previously bundled. However, vaccines are still not approved for children under 12 – these trials are ongoing.

Once vaccinated, people who have received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine should achieve some level of protection within two weeks of the first vaccine, but full protection may not occur until a few weeks after the second vaccine. For those who receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, only one vaccine is needed. Even when fully vaccinated, it is still possible to get infected with the virus because none of the vaccines offer 100% protection against infection. With that in mind, even if you have been vaccinated, it is still a good idea to wear a mask and keep some separation between strangers or those whose vaccination status is unclear.