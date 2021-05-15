CANADA STOCKS-TSX increases on strength in materials sector





May 14 (Reuters) – Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday, supported by physical stocks, as the price of gold rose, with the dollar retreating from a week-long high after Reserve officials Federal government downplayed inflation fears. * The materials sector, which includes precious and base metal miners and fertilizer companies, rose 1.0% as gold futures rose 0.8% to 1,837, $ 4 per ounce. * At 9:38 a.m. ET (1:38 p.m. GMT), the S & P / TSX Composite Index of the Toronto Stock Exchanges rose 93.43 points, or 0.49%, to 19,229.24. * Canadian factory sales rose 3.5% in March from February, led by the motor vehicle, petroleum and coal, and food industries, according to Statistics Canada. * The Canadian National Railway Company fell 3.3% after defeating Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd with a $ 33.6 billion takeover bid for US rail operator Kansas City Southern. * The energy sector climbed 1.9% as US crude prices rose 1.6% per barrel, while Brent rose 1.6%. * The financial sector grew 0.6%, while the industrial sector declined 0.5%. * On TSX, 175 issues were higher, while 47 issues fell for a 3.72: 1 ratio in favor of winners, with 19.79 million shares traded. * The biggest percentage of gains on the TSX was SNC Lavalin, which jumped 11.5% after strong quarterly results. * AcuityAds Holdings Inc was the second largest winning percentage, with an increase of 6.4%. * Aurora Cannabis fell 7.8%, the most on the TSX, after disappointing quarterly results. * The second biggest decline was Aritzia Inc, down 4.7%. * The most traded stocks by volume were Manulife Financial Corp, Enbridge Inc and Tetra Bio-Pharma. * The TSX posted 13 new 52 week highs and no new lows. * Across all Canadian issues, there were 29 new 52-week highs and 5 new lows, for a total volume of 34.84 million shares. (Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

