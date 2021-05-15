Tech director who called women in the Bay Area ‘soft and weak’ has been fired





A former Facebook product manager said Apple fired him shortly after hiring him following an employee protest over allegedly sexist and racist language in his bestselling book Chaos Monkeys. “I was fired by Apple in an instant decision,” Antonio Garca-Martnez said on Twitter Friday afternoon. His LinkedIn page says he started working for the Cupertino giant iPhone and App Store last month. Apple earlier told Reutersin response to questions about his departure: “Behavior that demeans or discriminates against people for who they are has no place here.” Garca-Martnez said on Twitter that the company’s statement implied he had engaged in “negative behavior” at Apple. “It is defamatory and categorically false”, he tweeted. He did not directly address the allegations made by Apple employees about his book. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment from that news agency on the allegations. Garca-Martnez exit followed new According to technology website The Verge on Wednesday, more than 2,000 Apple employees had signed a petition expressing deep concern over his hiring. The letter, according to the site, focused on Garca-Martnez’s autobiography in 2016 and cited a number of statements. “Most of the women in the Bay Area are gentle and weak, pampered and naive despite their claims of worldliness,” said a passage, contrasting what the author believed about women in the area to what he saw. in a girlfriend who, in a “post-apocalypse” would be able to “do carpentry, herding or a shotgun shot at someone in return”. On Friday afternoon, Garca-Martnez said Apple was “well aware” of his writing before bringing him in. “My credentials have been widely questioned about my bestselling book and my true professional (rather than literary) personality,” he tweeted. The petition cited another passage about a different woman, which he wrote: “Unlike most of the women on Facebook (or the Bay Area, really), she knew how to dress; Neck-to-knee, 40s-style bodycon dresses were her mainstay. He also complained that few Facebook employees show off their “femininity in the form of dresses and heels.” Elsewhere, he described a woman in a Facebook meeting as needing “more cleavage or more charm.” Apple employees accused Garca-Martnez of both sexism and racism. They cited another passage referring to an engineering manager with a “thick Indian accent” that reminded him of an “auto rickshaw driver” in India. Apple employees also took issue with Garca-Martnez’s description of East Palo Alto, a city with large Latin and black populations. Garca-Martnez said on Twitter that he had remained silent on the issue until Friday afternoon because he wanted “to settle things amicably with the company I admired and hoped for. building the future of advertising privacy ”. He said he was speaking out because Apple had spoken publicly about his departure. Apple had “actively recruited” him for the position on the advertising team, Garca-Martnez said. “I turned my life upside down for Apple,” he tweeted. “I sold my home (in Washington) that I built with my own hands, I relocated, I ended all public media presence and my future aspirations to write, and I decided to build my career at Apple for years to come. ”







