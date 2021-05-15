Better Buy: Coinbase Global vs. Intercontinental Exchange

A market is one of the best business models to have. Once it’s set up, a business can sit down and charge a small fee on every transaction. As long as buyers and sellers keep showing up, there isn’t much investment required as the business grows. This means that beyond a certain point, it is mostly profit.

It worked for companies like eBay and Etsy in retail, and Coinbase (NASDAQ: PIECE) and Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) implement the concept in the financial market. Let’s dig deeper to find out which one would make the best investment, the platform serving traditional financial interests or the one trying to establish a foothold in the new crypto-economy.

The platform

Intercontinental Exchange operates marketplaces and provides data and technology services to businesses, government entities and financial institutions. It offers the trading and clearing of major asset classes such as stocks, futures and bonds, as well as an end-to-end digital workflow for residential mortgages in the United States. The company now operates six financial clearing houses, serving as an intermediary between buyers and sellers to validate and finalize transactions.

It was created to ensure transparency and efficiency in the energy market and has grown over the past two decades through new services and acquisitions. Purchases like the New York Board of Trade and NYSE Euronext have broadened its offering to commodities and futures, while the acquisition of Ellie Mae last year has made it a leader in the mortgage market.

At the other end of the financial system is Coinbase, a company providing financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto-economy. Over 96% of revenue comes from the transaction fees of its 15+ blockchain integrations and 223 crypto assets. The company has over 56 million verified users, with 11% representing institutions and the rest of retail. These institutions represent 64% of the volume of transactions.

Coinbase continues to expand its offerings. In the first quarter, management launched an asset hub to help cryptocurrency issuers integrate with its platform. It also expanded a lending product, allowing retail users to leverage their crypto holdings with a line of credit. When it comes to the crypto ecosystem, management recently introduced a cloud-based service that allows businesses to send, accept, and store crypto payments.

Deals

Intercontinental Exchange benefits from activity regardless of the direction in which asset prices move. This is confirmed by the last few years. While income may be erratic due to acquisitions, the three years leading up to the pandemic averaged modest revenue growth of 3.2% and earnings per share (EPS) growth of 13%. Between 2006 and 2019, the company experienced compound annual growth of 17% in EPS. Consistent profits allow the company to pay a dividend of $ 0.33 per quarter, or a return of 1.2%. The payout might not be a lot, but it’s increased 65% since 2017.

This consistency is sometimes disrupted by turbulent years. Revenue jumped 16% last year as uncertainty led to record volume. This growth is underscored by a 23% increase in the first quarter amid the market turmoil over COVID-19. The high growth rate continues so far into 2021. The company recently posted 15% growth for the first quarter.

With only a month of going public under its belt, it’s unclear whether Coinbase will offer the same level of consistency. It certainly benefits from business activity regardless of the price. Cryptocurrency speculation since last summer – particularly in the first quarter of 2021 – has produced breathtaking growth. Revenue increased 139% for fiscal 2020, but the first quarter of 2021 saw year-over-year revenue explode 843%. The volume of transactions for institutions has actually increased by almost 1,100%. This was a little faster than the 1,000% growth in retail transaction volume.

Unlike Intercontinental Exchange, the future of Coinbase is largely unknown. Regulation or competition from traditional exchanges could hold back growth. Of course, segments of the financial sector could continue to migrate to the crypto-economy, further accelerating the amount of assets on the platform. It already has an 11.3% market share in crypto assets.

Uncertainty as to the most likely outcome will almost certainly lead to high volatility in stock prices. Either way, Coinbase is building a portfolio of products and services that enable the proliferation of crypto assets. Management believes crypto could be as widely adopted and as revolutionary as the internet. With first quarter volume at levels 10 times higher than last year, they might be right.

The verdict

Both companies have robust markets which they use to add services and increase revenue. Deciding which company is a better investment has a lot to do with the type of investor making the decision and their view of the global financial system.

Intercontinental Exchange is a way for investors to gain low risk exposure to traditional financial markets. It develops methodically and returns profits to shareholders. On the other hand, Coinbase could represent the future. Even if it does, it’s hard not to think that the recent buzz surrounding alternative digital currencies and celebrity promotional activity is a bit of a stretch.

In many ways, the hype around the crypto economy may actually hinder its adoption by the traditional financial institution. With the companies trading at nearly the same market cap – $ 53 billion for Coinbase and $ 63 billion for Intercontinental Exchange – the safest bet seems to be the right one in this comparison. If you are interested in a dominant market that facilitates financial transactions across large swathes of the economy, buy the one that already fits that description, not the one that hopes so.