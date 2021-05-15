Business
Experts call on Canada to use or return doses of COVAX AstraZeneca
Some health experts are questioning Canada’s decision to accept thousands of doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from a global vaccine-sharing alliance, only to place them in freezers in an Ontario warehouse.
More than 655,000 doses of AstraZeneca arrived in Canada as part of the COVAX initiative on Thursday, even as most provinces temporarily suspended their use for the first doses due to supply issues and the potential risk of rare blood clots.
This is the first time that vaccines have been delivered to Canada without being immediately distributed to provinces and territories, because Ottawa does not yet know who wants it.
“Depending on how and when the provinces want to use them, they can either have them all now or have them on a scheduled delivery, we can keep them for a few weeks,” Major General Dany Fortin said at the meeting. ‘a vaccine briefing Thursday.
As of May 8, 2.16 million Canadians have received a dose of AstraZeneca. With enough Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coming to vaccinate everyone who has not yet received a first dose, the main use of AstraZeneca in Canada in the future would be for second doses.
But even that is uncertain, as a UK vaccine mixing and pairing study could indicate the second dose should be Pfizer or Moderna. Preliminary data this week showed this to be safe, but the effectiveness of their blend won’t be known until June.
Health Minister Patty Hajdu defended accepting the doses even if they were going to be in storage for now, saying there was no indication that the provinces would not use them for second doses.
“Obviously, we are watching this very closely, and I expect vaccine doses, regardless of variety and type, will not go to waste,” she said.
Canada criticized
Fortin said he was preparing cabinet advice on what to do with doses that were not immediately desired but would not go into detail.
“There is a range of options that we continue to study, the eventualities and a number of things to include what we would do with future doses,” he said.
Dr Irfan Dhalla, an internal medicine specialist in Toronto, said Canada must make these decisions immediately.
“We certainly shouldn’t keep doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in freezers as thousands of people die every day in India and other countries around the world and desperately need a highly effective vaccine,” he said. he declares.
Canada has previously been criticized for being the only G7 country taking doses of COVAX, which was designed to allow richer countries to help low and middle-income countries access COVID-19 vaccines.
Give back doses
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended the practice, saying COVAX was designed as a way to both buy and share doses and that Canada was doing nothing wrong.
Dhalla said that in an ideal world vaccinations would happen everywhere as well, but said that would hardly ever happen.
“We know that high income countries will immunize faster than low income countries,” he said. “But it is unacceptable not to use the vaccine that we have. Either we use it or we send it to places where it can be used and we have to do it now.”
NDP health critic Don Davies said Canada must return COVAX doses immediately. “When they first decided to do it, there was an immediate reaction from all kinds of sources,” he said. “It didn’t make sense at the time and the case is now closed.”
Dr Alan Bernstein, chairman of the global research organization CIFAR and a member of Canada’s National Vaccine Working Group, said it might be wise to wait for the UK study to answer the second question. dose.
“I think we wouldn’t want to be surprised that we gave doses (if) we will eventually regret it literally two or three weeks later,” he said.
But Bernstein said as soon as that data is received the decision must be made and then if the port does not use the doses, it must be returned to COVAX immediately.
