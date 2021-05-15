Burrell Trust Adopts Rule 10b5-1 on Share Disposal Plans





SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN) today announced that a trust, of which Jonathan Burrell, son of company co-founder and director of Garmin Ltd., is co-trustee, has established a pre-arranged negotiation plan to sell some of the company trust shares during a specified period. The plan was adopted in accordance with rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Rule 10b5-1 allows corporate officers and directors to adopt written and pre-established share trading plans when they do not have significant non-public information. These programs provide for the regular sale of a predetermined and fixed number of shares of the company in order to gradually diversify the investment portfolio of individuals, to minimize the market effect of sales of shares by spreading them over a period of time and avoid worries about initiating transactions. in possession of material non-public information. Mr. Burrell is a trustee of various family trusts holding shares of Garmin and, under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, is currently deemed to have a beneficial interest in approximately 11% of the outstanding shares of Garmins. The trading plan was adopted for tax planning purposes and Mr. Burrell intends to retain the majority of the Garmin shares declared to be beneficially owned. No shares have been sold under the Trust Plan to date. All transactions under the plan will be publicly disclosed through Forms 144 and 4 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. About Garmin Ltd. For decades, Garmin has pioneered new GPS and wireless navigation devices and applications designed for people who lead active lifestyles. Garmin serves five main markets, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmins’ virtual press room at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the media relations department at [email protected], or follow us on facebook.com/garmin, instagram.com/garmin, twitter.com/garmin, or youtube.com/garmin. Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland and its main subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark of Garmin Ltd. Notice on forward-looking statements This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its activities. These statements are based on the current expectations of management. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results may differ materially due to known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, risk listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 26, 2020, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of this Form 10-K is available at http://www.garmin.com/aboutGarmin/invRelations/finReports.html. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they were made, and Garmin assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events. or otherwise.







