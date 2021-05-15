12,269 oxygen cylinders, 4.2 lakhs of Remdesivir sent to states, Center says

To combat the second wave of COVID-19, the Indian government has so far shipped 10,796 oxygen concentrators, 12,269 oxygen cylinders, 19 oxygen generation plants, 6,497 ventilators / Bi-PAPs and around 4, 2 lakhs of Remdesivir vials in various States and Union Territories (UT) that have been received as foreign aid.

An official press release said these items were delivered between April 27 and May 13 of this year.

He said major shipments were received on May 12 and 13 from countries including Indonesia, Luxembourg, Oman, South Korea, UK, USISPF, Finland and Greece, which included 1,506 oxygen concentrators, 434 oxygen cylinders and 58 ventilators / BiPAP / CPAP.

“The Indian government, at the forefront of the whole-of-government approach to tackling the ongoing COVID-19, has been receiving international donations and assistance with medical supplies and equipment since April 27 aid agencies from different countries / organizations to increase its efforts to tackle the unprecedented outbreak of cases. Through a streamlined and systematic mechanism, various Indian government ministries / departments have collaborated in a transparent manner to quickly channel inbound global aid to states and UTs, ”the statement said.

He said effective immediate allocation and streamlined delivery to recipient states / UTs and institutions was an ongoing exercise.

“The Union Health Ministry is monitoring thoroughly and regularly,” the statement said.

He said a dedicated coordination cell has been established within the Union’s Health Ministry to coordinate the receipt and allocation of foreign COVID relief material in the form of grants, aid and donations.

This cell began to operate from April 26. A standard operating procedure has been developed and implemented by the Ministry of Health since May 2.

This story was posted from an agency feed with no text editing. Only the title has been changed.

