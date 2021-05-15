The IPO market faces a critical juncture

The US IPO market, unstoppable for nearly a year, has experienced a slowdown.

The stocks of fast-growing companies are increasingly out of favor with investors. Many newly listed companies, whose shares rose after their IPO, have fallen below their IPO prices. At least three companies, fearful of jumping into a volatile stock market, postponed their IPOs after the S&P 500 started the week with its biggest three-day swoon in nearly seven months.

Some investors and bankers believe that next week could be a turning point. If the stock market calms down and the public debut of Swedish oat milk maker Oatly Group AB and software company Squarespace Inc. goes well, it could boost confidence in IPOs, they say. If volatility persists and these offers sizzle or are postponed, the IPO market could be pumping the brakes.

Volatility makes deals harder to initiate, said Eddie Molloy, co-director of equity capital markets for the Americas at Morgan Stanley.

At the end of the day, what we like to see is stability in the markets and seeing trades take place and maintain their performance. Investors who make money from the last trade are always useful for the next trade.

This has been the case for the past 11 months. The IPO market, which raised a record $ 168 billion in 2020, has already raised $ 158 billion in 2021, according to Dealogic data through Thursday, the latest available. But the tides have recently turned as inflation fears have become concentrated and have prompted investors to seek safe havens outside of growing companies.

, the consumer goods firm co-founded by Jessica Alba, jumped 44% to $ 23 on their first day of trading earlier this month. But the company closed below its IPO price of $ 16 on Friday. Bumble Dating App Operator Inc.,

whose share slipped 26% this week, is also below its IPO price. Biggest IPO of the year thanks to money raised, South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc.,

fell below its IPO price this week before recovering as markets rose on Friday.

Coinbase Global cryptocurrency exchange Inc.

went public through direct listing this year, an increasingly popular way for companies to go public that bypasses the traditional IPO process. While direct listings don’t have an IPO price, Coinbase is trading 21% below where it landed at the end of its first day in the market.

On average, US-listed IPOs this year not including non-traditional methods such as direct listings or special-purpose acquisition companies rose 2.1% from their prices. IPO until the close of Thursday, according to the latest data available from Dealogic. By comparison, the S&P 500 had risen 9.5% this year until the close of Thursdays. The Nasdaq Composite, known to be stacked with growing companies similar to those looking to go public, only rose 1.8% this year until Thursday. Both indices posted strong gains on Friday.

You’ve had this flood of IPOs and PSPCs, and there was a time when you couldn’t do anything wrong, said Rick de los Reyes, co-portfolio manager of T. Rowe Price Multi-Strategy Total Return. Fund. It’s a tough market now, with very high growth companies in disgrace.

A healthy IPO market is important to pave the way for great potential debuts later this year, including the trading app Robinhood Markets Inc. and grocery delivery company Instacart Inc. PSPCs also represent a big part of the picture: Hundreds of them, managing more than $ 100 billion, also have a mandate to merge with private companies to make them public. According to bankers and fund managers, a market where investors are reluctant to participate in transactions will make this task much more difficult.

So far in May, 13 PSPCs have disclosed mergers, and of those, only one is trading above its IPO price. Many fund managers heavily invested in tech companies have seen their portfolios drop sharply in recent weeks, making them less willing to take risks in IPOs or private investments in public stocks known as PIPEs. which are sometimes essential to successfully complete PSPC mergers.

It was a quick chill for the booming market. As 2021 approached, the US IPO market was on fire, with companies rushing to launch IPOs after years of avoiding public markets. They were quickly rewarded: the average pop on day one of an IPO last year was 17%, and many continued to rise sharply from there.

Squarespace and Oatly are on deck next week to test investor appetite for large branded companies tapping into public markets. Oatly, backed by celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and Natalie Portman as well as private equity juggernaut Blackstone Group Inc.

and lead investor Verlinvest, is looking to raise around $ 1.35 billion on its IPO and is targeting a valuation of around $ 10 billion.

Private companies are flocking to Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, or SPACs, to bypass the traditional IPO process and get a public listing. WSJ explains why some critics say investing in these so-called blank check companies is not worth the risk. Illustration: Zo Soriano / WSJ



Squarespace, which plans to sell directly, boasted of an enterprise value $ 10 billion in a March fundraiser.

Oatly is expected to start trading on Thursday, while Squarespaces’ listing is slated for Wednesday, according to people familiar with the matter. While investors will get a health check on the IPO market in the form of these debuts, Tim Creedon, director of global equity research at Neuberger Berman, said the problem with inflation is unlikely to be. not resolved so quickly.

The question everyone is trying to get their hands on is one of inflation, and what are we willing to pay for future growth, Mr Creedon said.

