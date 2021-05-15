Business
Walmart, Costco, Sam’s Club and Trader Joe’s Drop Mask Requirements
CHICAGO (Nation NowOn Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask wear for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outside in crowds and most interior settings.
The new guidelines still call for wearing masks in crowded indoor environments like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but will help pave the way for the reopening of workplaces, schools and other places, even removing the need for masks or social distancing for these. who are fully vaccinated.
Despite the latest guidelines, some retail stores and businesses are continuing their mask mandates to keep customers and employees safe. Others like Walmart and Costco have abandoned their mandates.
Here is the latest news on major US stores:
Walmart / Sam’s Club
“Customers and vaccinated members are encouraged to shop without a mask, and we will continue to require that customers and unvaccinated members wear masks in our stores and clubs. We will update signage at our facilities to reflect this, ”Walmart said in a letter to employees.
The company has acknowledged that some city and state ordinances will still require masks. In addition, perfectly vaccinated employees will be able to stop wearing masks on Tuesday.
Store employees will also receive a bonus of $ 75 for getting the vaccine.
Costco
Costco released a new mask policy on Friday:
In Costco locations where the state or local jurisdiction does not have a mask mandate, we will allow members and guests who are fully vaccinated to enter Costco without a mask or face shield. We will not require proof of vaccination, but we ask members for responsible and respectful cooperation with this revised policy. Face coverings will always be needed in healthcare settings, including pharmacy, optics, and hearing aids. Costco continues to recommend that all members and guests, especially those at higher risk, wear a mask or shield.
As with Walmart and Sam’s Club, if there is a state or local mask requirement, the store will continue to require masks.
Home Depot
The home improvement giant told NewsNation it will keep the mask mandates in place for now.
Kroger
Kroger said on Friday he was maintaining his mask requirements for his customers and employees.
As we have done throughout the pandemic, we are reviewing current security practices, the latest CDC guidelines, and soliciting input from associates to guide the next phase of our policy, the company said in a statement. declaration.
Giant eagle
In a statement, a spokesperson for Giant Eagle said that as we actively assess state changes and CDC guidance, we will continue to require anyone working or shopping in our stores to wear a mask or mask.
Walgreens
“As a destination for COVID-19 vaccines and testing, we have decided to keep our current facial coverage policy in place for now,” Walgreens said in a statement to NewsNation. “The safety of our team members and customers is our top priority and will continue to guide our decision-making process.”
Target
In a statement to NewsNation, Target said it will continue to demand all of our coronavirus safety measures in all stores, including masks and social distancing, while we review the CDC’s advice and assess the advice. that we offer to our team and to our clients.
Trader Joes
We encourage customers to follow the advice of health officials, including, where applicable, CDC guidelines that advise customers who are fully vaccinated not to wear masks when shopping, the chain said. grocery store on her website.
JCPenny
The company told NewsNation in a statement that it would continue to require masks.
Publix
“Due to recently updated guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Publix will no longer require its associates or fully vaccinated clients to wear face masks, unless required by a national or local ordinance or ordinance, effective May 15. Per CDC guidelines, people who are not fully vaccinated are required to use a face mask on their nose and mouth at any Publix store, ”the company said in a statement. on their website.
disney world
Disney world goes no more need for masks in outdoor common areas or pool terraces, but will force them to “get in and through all attractions, theaters and transport,” the station said in an update to its website.
Universal Studios
Universal Orlando face coverings advertised will not be required outdoors, but will be for all attractions and indoor locations.
As more businesses return to NewsNation, we’ll update this article.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]