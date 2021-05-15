Walmart, Costco, Sam’s Club and Trader Joe’s Drop Mask Requirements

CHICAGO (Nation NowOn Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask wear for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outside in crowds and most interior settings.

The new guidelines still call for wearing masks in crowded indoor environments like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but will help pave the way for the reopening of workplaces, schools and other places, even removing the need for masks or social distancing for these. who are fully vaccinated.

Despite the latest guidelines, some retail stores and businesses are continuing their mask mandates to keep customers and employees safe. Others like Walmart and Costco have abandoned their mandates.

Here is the latest news on major US stores:

Walmart / Sam’s Club

“Customers and vaccinated members are encouraged to shop without a mask, and we will continue to require that customers and unvaccinated members wear masks in our stores and clubs. We will update signage at our facilities to reflect this, ”Walmart said in a letter to employees.

The company has acknowledged that some city and state ordinances will still require masks. In addition, perfectly vaccinated employees will be able to stop wearing masks on Tuesday.

Store employees will also receive a bonus of $ 75 for getting the vaccine.

Costco

Costco released a new mask policy on Friday:

In Costco locations where the state or local jurisdiction does not have a mask mandate, we will allow members and guests who are fully vaccinated to enter Costco without a mask or face shield. We will not require proof of vaccination, but we ask members for responsible and respectful cooperation with this revised policy. Face coverings will always be needed in healthcare settings, including pharmacy, optics, and hearing aids. Costco continues to recommend that all members and guests, especially those at higher risk, wear a mask or shield.

As with Walmart and Sam’s Club, if there is a state or local mask requirement, the store will continue to require masks.

Home Depot

The home improvement giant told NewsNation it will keep the mask mandates in place for now.

Kroger

Kroger said on Friday he was maintaining his mask requirements for his customers and employees.

As we have done throughout the pandemic, we are reviewing current security practices, the latest CDC guidelines, and soliciting input from associates to guide the next phase of our policy, the company said in a statement. declaration.

Giant eagle

In a statement, a spokesperson for Giant Eagle said that as we actively assess state changes and CDC guidance, we will continue to require anyone working or shopping in our stores to wear a mask or mask.

Walgreens

“As a destination for COVID-19 vaccines and testing, we have decided to keep our current facial coverage policy in place for now,” Walgreens said in a statement to NewsNation. “The safety of our team members and customers is our top priority and will continue to guide our decision-making process.”

Target

In a statement to NewsNation, Target said it will continue to demand all of our coronavirus safety measures in all stores, including masks and social distancing, while we review the CDC’s advice and assess the advice. that we offer to our team and to our clients.

Trader Joes

We encourage customers to follow the advice of health officials, including, where applicable, CDC guidelines that advise customers who are fully vaccinated not to wear masks when shopping, the chain said. grocery store on her website.

JCPenny

The company told NewsNation in a statement that it would continue to require masks.

Publix

“Due to recently updated guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Publix will no longer require its associates or fully vaccinated clients to wear face masks, unless required by a national or local ordinance or ordinance, effective May 15. Per CDC guidelines, people who are not fully vaccinated are required to use a face mask on their nose and mouth at any Publix store, ”the company said in a statement. on their website.

disney world

Disney world goes no more need for masks in outdoor common areas or pool terraces, but will force them to “get in and through all attractions, theaters and transport,” the station said in an update to its website.

Universal Studios

Universal Orlando face coverings advertised will not be required outdoors, but will be for all attractions and indoor locations.

As more businesses return to NewsNation, we’ll update this article.