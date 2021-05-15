Opinion: the explosion of PSPC reached a balance

The proposed merger between blank check firm Churchill Capital IV and Lucid Motors is a fairly typical example of PSPC’s pandemic explosion, it involves electric cars that have yet to be built, mind-boggling forecasts and sparkling exchanges. .

And while that deal hasn’t even been done yet, Wall Street has already gotten its share at a discount and retail investors have suffered big losses.

Regulators and investors are finally discovering the dangers of special purpose acquisition companies, also known as SPACs, or blank control companies. Lucid, a TSLA from Tesla Inc.,

+ 3.16%

wannabe, and Churchill Capital IV CCIV,

+ 4.00%

have both been hit by multiple class actions alleging that Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson made false and misleading statements about vehicle production and revenue potential, an area that the Securities and Exchange Commission is apparently explore as well as.

Almost a month after reports that Lucid was in talks to go public with a merger with a blank check company, Rawlinson told Forbes that he wanted to build 6,000 new Lucid Air vehicles at a factory in Arizona, potentially generating $ 900 million in revenue, and grow to 25,000 vehicles by 2022. Rawlinson touted similar projections in other interviews read by from retail investors who jumped at the chance to get the next lively EV startup, and by February 18, according to the lawsuit, Churchill shares had climbed to a record high of $ 58.

When the merger was announced in February, investors learned in a presentation document that Lucid now plans 577 vehicles in 2021 and 20,157 vehicles in 2022.

But the Wall Street pros had already stepped in. The merger itself also included a private investment in a private equity transaction, or PIPE, which offered institutional investors shares at a much lower valuation than they wanted in the public markets, where private investors did. jacking up the price after the media reported a merger. Between projections of new vehicles, and details of the PIPE, the stock plunged, costing speculators, three of whom became the subjects of a Wall Street Journal Article on Individual Investors Losing During Current Stock Market Mania.

With his allegations of misrepresentation and misrepresentation, Churchill / Lucid is far from alone. Shortseller Hindenburg Research detailed potential false claims by hydrogen-powered trucking company Nikola Corp. NKLA,

+ 2.02%

and the electronic truck company Lordstown Motors RIDE,

+ 5.01% ,

leading to Securities and Exchange Commission investigations and class actions involving both. The blank check company Atlas Crest Investment Corp. ACIC currently in the process of purchasing flying taxi company Archer Aviation has revealed in an SEC filing that Archer is the target of a serious trade secret theft lawsuit filed by Wisk, a joint venture of Alphabet Inc. co. -Founder Larry Pages Kitty Hawk Flying Taxi Company and Boeing Co. BA.

Read more: The rise of SPAC EVs as the next version of the dot-com bubble

Regulators and lawmakers are also involved. Some of the larger PSPCs, including DraftKings Inc. DKNG,

+ 9.51%

and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. SPCE,

+ 4.39%

were forced to restate their previously filed financial information in response to new SEC guidelines. The SEC spotlight, which also includes a focus on accounting methods for warrants issued to early investors, seems to have been the trigger that ultimately froze the PSPC boom. Insider agreements within the framework of PSPCs are now the subject of a new SPAC ACT, a bill introduced late last month by US Senator John Kennedy (R., La.) Which seeks to get the SEC to demand more disclosures to give more transparency to investors.

The result: a balance sheet for the explosion of SPAC. In April, the number of PSPCs going public, or mergers of PSPCs that became state-owned enterprises, came to a halt. According to data provider Dealogic, only 13 deals were made public in April, raising $ 3.2 billion, up from 108 PSPC in March, 97 in February and 90 in January. In the first four months of 2021 combined, PSPCs raised $ 323 billion in IPOs, almost the same level as in 2020, when companies raised $ 336 billion, according to PSPC search, but the flooding has now slowed to a trickle.

I think it slowed down to some extent because of the SEC statement on the warrants, said David Slovick, a partner at Barnes & Thornburg in New York City, who represents companies involved in SEC enforcement investigations. and the CFTC and related regulatory advice. There is also a backlog within the SEC’s Corporate Finance Division, which is responsible for assessing whether PSPCs are accurately disclosing their financial information to potential investors.

Recent recalls by the SEC on its website have mostly focused on a few fundamental issues with PSPCs, with the underlying theme that some companies are playing fast and loose, apparently not viewing the de-PSPC process as an introduction into the game. traditional stock exchange, especially with regard to disclosures. and forward-looking statements.

Some practitioners and commentators, but far from all, have argued that an advantage of PSPCs over traditional IPOs is less exposure to securities law liability for the targets and the public company itself, said John Coates, acting director of the corporate finance division at the SEC, in a public statement in April. He went on to say that any simple claim regarding the reduction in liability of PSPC participants is overstated at best, and potentially seriously misleading at worst.

Read more: How the SEC tells investors to ignore legal advice from a billionaire

In addition to SEC scrutiny, these companies are now facing this wave of class action lawsuits. Currently, according to Stephen Blake, a litigation partner at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett in Palo Alto, more than 40 lawsuits have been filed against PSPCs in federal and state courts in California, Delaware and New York.

These are not trivial matters, they are legitimate and substantial matters, said Michael Klausner, professor of law at Stanford Law School. Will they have a general effect on the whole market? They could, but not anytime soon. It may be that a decision in one or more of these cases could change how PSPCs disclose, what they disclose and how they disclose it, but this will require judicial notice. , in months.

Klausner added that SEC staff could also take a closer look at the projections that PSPCs or their acquisition targets make, and say they have to justify the projections, which would constrain them one by one. We’ll see if they do or not, he said.

The model of a recently created SPAC ETF SPAK,

+ 3.85%

shows how these stocks lost their darling status on Wall Street. After peaking in February, the ETF SPAC, created last October and made up of 83 farms ranging from de-SPACE celebrities like Virgin Galatic Holdings SPCE,

+ 4.39%

and DraftKings DKNG,

+ 9.51%

at premerger status, blank check companies like Churchill have fallen 30% from their peak. PSPCs have also become the target of other sellers of short films beyond Hindenburg Research.

As for extravagant revelations, without fear of retaliation, some PSPCs may take a page from Chamath Palihapitiya, Founder and CEO of Social Capital and recently called the King of PSPC. said in a youtube video that in a traditional IPO you can’t give a forecast, but since a PSPC is a merger you are suddenly allowed to talk about the future.

One of the SPAC Palihapitiyas, Clover Health CLOV,

+ 2.89% ,

was also the subject of a Hindenburg research reportt, who concluded that the company’s culture is rooted in deception and used every opportunity to push or break the rules to mislead its customers, investors and Medicare. The report also mentioned an undisclosed investigation by the Justice Department, what Clover said was not important and that as a healthcare company, it frequently receives requests from regulators.

Clover has revealed an SEC investigation, which the company says is due to the Hindenburg report, and the stock is now trading around half of its December high of $ 16.77. A spokesperson for Clover Health declined to comment. Lucid Motors did not respond to requests for comment.

As heavy investor losses begin to become a more familiar scenario in PSPC lands, more lawsuits could follow. The recent attention of the SEC, combined with more litigation, will continue to hurt the prices of the PSPCs that have entered into their transactions, often referred to as the de-PSPC. It could also have a deterrent effect on the many PSPCs that have not yet made an acquisition. PSPCs have two years to complete an acquisition, or they must reimburse investors for the money they raised when they went public.

PSPCs are not going to disappear suddenly. There is still too much money to find a home, and PSPC remains an investment vehicle that is intriguing many investors and startups. Scooter company Bird announced a PSPC merger this week, and it There are literally hundreds of PSPCs still looking for candidates.

There is no moratorium on people doing PSPCs, or listing them, said Slovick of Barnes & Thornburg. Because there are so many of them, they have exploded and a lot of capital has been invested in them. I think the SEC is trying to slow things down, I think they are just cautious.

Hopefully, however, this slowdown and further scrutiny will help bring some common sense to this area before too many investors are hurt.