Pierce County Businesses Prepare to Increase Capacity in Phase 3 Despite High Case Rate

TACOMA, Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced Thursday that all of Washington will be able to stay or move to Phase 3 of the plan to reopen “healthy Washington” states next Tuesday. The Pierce County businesses that have been in a state of survival for a year were thrilled to finally get the green light to expand their operations. I’ll be honest with you, I have been thinking more about survival for so long, I have to change gears, because now, in addition to surviving, it is now prosperous and prosperous, said Gloria Martin, owner of Southern Kitchen. Local owners are also realizing that getting people back to work may not be that easy. Some of our employees got unemployed and things like that, and so for them it was like being unemployed, I’m going to earn more than what you’re going to pay me, said Natural Allah, co-owner of Essence Lounge. So it’s about trying to get them to come back for the skills they already had when they worked here, rather than hiring new people and trying to go through the whole training process again and check the skills. people. But Pierce Countys’ COVID-19 case rates are still of concern. The latest health department figures show the 14-day case rate per 100,000 population in Pierce County is 356.3, which puts the county in Phase 1 territory. Our rates continue to be very high, however, they are dropping, which we have seen in other parts of the country, and we have seen it in other parts of the state, said Nigel Turner, director of the Communicable Disease Control Division for Tacoma. -Pierce County Department of Health. So we expect that if we continue to do the work that was in progress, that we continue to get vaccinated, then well continue to see that number decrease. But it may take a while, as some residents still have questions about the vaccine, saying some issues go beyond COVID-19. The government, honestly, has not always been great when it comes to marginalized people and vaccinations, Allah said. We can talk about the Tuskegee experience, we can talk about the 300 or 400 treaties broken by the government and Native American people across the country, so there is a lot of ambivalence. I have had clients who were a little skeptical about getting the vaccine, and there have been a lot of advertisements going out trying to get our community not to be afraid of the vaccine, and I hope this works so that the fear goes away, Martin mentioned. The health department said it plans to fight that reluctance and skepticism with information. They want to make sure people understand how the vaccine works and its role in keeping the community safe. The Tacoma-Pierce County Department of Health encourages anyone with questions to contact them.

